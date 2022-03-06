news, business,

The owner of Jolly Roger Seafood in Thirroul has decided to close the business after five years of operating the long-standing fish and chip shop. First opened in the late 1980s, the business has become the latest casualty of COVID-19 as lockdowns and outbreaks kept customers away. Owner Jason Kao said he had invested $50,000 in the business in the past year and was not confident that the lifting of restrictions would enable him to recoup his losses. "Even if the business were to recover, it would still take three to six months and I have no more money to cover the costs for that time," Mr Kao said. Mr Kao has operated the shop for the past five years, and said that he would return to his previous career as a geologist working on offshore oil rigs. Mr Kao left the industry when the oil price dropped in 2016-2017 but now with oil prices at record highs due to uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, finding a job in that field would not be difficult. The last day of trade will be on March 13, and customers said they would miss the humble fish and chip shop. "Oh no! I will miss your pumpkin scallops! They're the best" one said on Facebook. Mr Kao thanked the community for their support, including regular customers and neighbours. "I really appreciate their support for me and the business, especially during the pandemic."

