Community wants action on housing affordability: Survey

news, latest-news,

Essential workers in Wollongong and the South Coast are paying up to 70 per cent of their income on rent, with just $248 left over. The findings come from a survey by housing reform advocacy body Everybody's Home, which spoke with 666 voters in the seat of Gilmore, stretching from Kiama to Tuross Head. Read more: Coffee, concerts and culture: New vision for WEC, WIN Stadium revealed The survey asked voters across the electorate about their attitudes towards affordable housing. Respondents called for more government intervention to create more affordable housing, with policies such as subsidising the development of low cost rental properties, and more investment in social and affordable housing the top choice for 46.7 per cent of respondents. Financial support for first home buyers received the least amount of support as the policy voters would most like to see from the federal government. National spokesperson for Everybody's Home Kate Colvin said the figures demonstrate the depth of community appetite to address housing affordability for low income renters. "What it shows is that not only are people finding it really hard to rent, but they expect the government to intervene and to do more to address this problem," Ms Colvin said. The supply of affordable housing on the south coast has come increasingly into focus as towns such as Kiama experience record growth in property prices, leaving many who work in essential sectors such as health, education and aged care, priced out of the market. The survey demonstrated that the community was aware of these issues and understood the barriers faced by low income workers. More than 62 per cent of respondents said that it would be very hard for people on low to middle incomes to find an affordable home to buy, and 56.3 per cent said it would be hard for these workers to find an affordable home to rent. An overwhelming majority, 76 per cent, said that there is not enough affordable housing. The survey also included data that highlighted how much of a burden housing is on those in aged care and childcare, with an aged care worker in Wollongong spending 63 per cent of their income on rent in 2022, a 14.6 per cent increase on the amount in 2021. The figures were similar for childcare workers, who would spend 62 per cent of their income on rent, leaving just $310.60 for non-rent purchases. "It can end up putting people's lives into chaos, because people have to make impossible choices," Ms Colvin said. "Do they pay for their car to be repaid and then not make their next rent payment, or not pay for car repair and the lose their job?" Ms Colvin said the survey captured not just the attitudes of low to middle income workers who are bearing the brunt of the housing affordability crisis, but the whole community, and this meant governments needed to act. "Any government wanting to win the election would be wise to hear the strength of feeling in the community to do more to address the difficulty of renting for people on lower incomes." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/59593a8b-9abb-4643-bb1c-3a991ce45078.jpg/r0_517_5184_3446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg