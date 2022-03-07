news, latest-news,

After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the Illawarra is bracing for at least another two days of torrential rain. A surface trough off the coast is expected to strengthen today, with the peak of heavy rainfall due to hit Sydney and the Illawarra on Monday night and into Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned. Stay with us as we bring you the latest details on the flooding affecting the region's properties, roads and services. The blog may take a moment to load. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

