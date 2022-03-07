news, latest-news,

Wollongong could see anything from 90mm to 300mm of rainfall on Tuesday, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions. A severe weather warning for heavy rain, possible renewed flooding, landslips and strong winds has been issued by the BoM to all towns and communities stretching almost 1000km of the NSW coast. "What we are faced with is a very serious situation on broad areas of the NSW east coast," the BoM's Dean Narramore said on Monday. "Of particular concern are the already saturated catchments we have from the Hunter all the way down to the Hawkesbury-Nepean and even into the Shoalhaven and Wollongong areas." Heavy rain will ramp up in the early hours of Tuesday and continue most of the day. Follow our weather updates below. The blog may take a moment to load. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

