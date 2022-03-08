The girls drive trucks too

Int Women's Day 2022, women in workforce, women as bosses, Worldwide Skip Bins, celebrate women, women drive trucks, truck driving, skip bins

Though traditionally a male-oriented industry, recent years has demonstrated an uptick in women taking up a career in truck driving. At Worldwide Skip Bins & Worldwide Demolitions they have three important women in their business, two of whom are truck drivers. The family owned and run business has been serving the South Coast for over three decades and is fully licensed, insured and specially trained to handle all types of demolition projects. There are three generations currently working at Worldwide with owners Noel and Leonie, their son Tony (who runs the business), and Tony's daughter Taylor (who works as a truck driver). The business is celebrating the women in their business during International Women's Day with business development manager, office assistant and skip truck driver Carmen Beltrame saying, "I would like to thank our biggest supporter, Tony Johnston. Without him pushing me out of my comfort zone, teaching me to drive trucks, load and unload skip bins, operate machines and throw me into the deep end I wouldn't have had these opportunities. "He pushes Taylor everyday to be a better truck driver and she is an absolutely amazing truck driver and machine operator." The women at Worldwide are: Taylor Johnston - hook truck driver - Taylor is 22 years old and has been driving trucks for the business since leaving school. While growing up, she watched her dad and grandad operate machines, drive trucks and work on their trucks every day. Her dad Tony taught her about the machines, trucks and how to operate them. She is very strong willed and values her role in the business. Leonie Johnston - owner and accounts management - Leonie is an important member of the team, her knowledge of absolutely everything in the business is outstanding and her attention to detail impresses everyone that deals with her. Leonie comes into the office every day, answers phones, manages the accounts department and is always her very happy self. Carmen Beltrame - BDM, office assistant and skip truck driver - After leaving a very long real estate career, Carmen did a 360-degree career change to work with her partner Tony. In the 12 months since starting with Worldwide she received her HR (Heavy Rigid) drivers licence and drives skip trucks and operates small machinery when needed. She has recently started to sell building materials that would normally go to land waste - to help people searching for affordable building materials and to help the environment. During International Women's Day Taylor said, "The world is a better place than it was, and we should celebrate those who have had a role in creating our current reality. "We acknowledge that the work already done by other women and ourselves gives encouragement and motivation as we continue to move forward with injustices, discriminations and inequalities." The business currently employs 30 staff members, each with their own specific roles and together they say there is "no job too big or too small that we can't do". They have all the equipment needed to finish any demolition project from commercial to industrial and residential projects. While their waste management company specialises in skip bin and skip bag hire for residential and commercial clients. Located at 6 Casuarina Street, Oak Flats. Call 4256 2931 or go to worldwideskipbins.com.au or worldwidedemolitions.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/f63aa88c-0f15-4ae5-bdd0-505ed77b767c.jpg/r0_2526_3600_4560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The girls drive trucks too

