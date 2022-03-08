Health care has evolved

Int Women's Day, women in workforce, women as bosses, Evolve Health Illawarra, working mums, health care, women's health advice, Women's Day 2022

Evolve Health Illawarra is a multi-disciplinary allied health care clinic, which has the motto "high performance health care for the every day warrior". The clinic was established in 2015 by Kayla Morosin (physiotherapist) and business partner, Dr Lachlan McGregor (osteopath). "What started as a collaboration of two, has grown into a much larger team, the majority of whom are women. The two men are definitely outnumbered!" Kayla said. "Many of the women who work at Evolve are mums, like me. We support each other professionally, but have a deep respect and understanding for the constant juggle that is motherhood and career." The talented team at Evolve Health Illawarra offer the services of physiotherapy, osteopathy, remedial massage, clinical pilates, exercise physiology, naturopathy, nutrition and therapeutic yoga. "All treatments are one on one, with a therapist (excluding group exercise classes but even these are capped at very small numbers). Our focus is solely on the person in front of us at the time. This intimate setting allows us to wholeheartedly concentrate on the concerns of the patient without distraction," Kayla said. "In addition to the general manual therapy approach to treatment, our team of osteopaths offer skills such as biodynamic and myofascial treatment, breathwork classes, cupping and dry needling. "The physiotherapists offer women's health advice and treatment and clinical Pilates along with the usual help for work-related and sporting injuries one may face. "Our massage therapists are skilled in sports massage, pregnancy massage, lymphatic drainage and relaxation. Exercise physiologists offer group classes for patients with Parkinson's disease, exercise sessions for those who are ageing and at risk of falls with "Stronger for Longer" classes and can help the everyday Joe reach their health and fitness goals. "Our naturopath and nutritionist top off the holistic 'one stop shop' treatment list by ensuring nothing goes amiss." Evolve consists of some very passionate, hard working women who continue to up-skill and further educate themselves in order to help their patients feel their best. "We are all at different stages in life, and that allows us to engage with our patients on a number of levels, creating stronger, more trustworthy bonds; ultimately leading to better patient outcomes," Kayla said. "I'm proud of the women I work alongside and will continue to celebrate their achievements and push them towards their goals. They've taught me that if your circle doesn't support you, you need to find a better circle. Because when women support women, incredible things happen." Evolve Health Illawarra is located at 38 Swan St, Wollongong. Phone 8960 8759 or find out more on the website at livesmartevolve.com

Health care has evolved

Evolve Health Illawarra is located at 38 Swan St, Wollongong. Phone 8960 8759 or find out more on the website at livesmartevolve.com