Dynamic approach to law

Int Women's Day 2022, women in the workforce, female bosses, female lawyers, all-women law firm, lawyers, Rossi Simicic Lawyers

WITH over 55 years of collective experience, Rossi Simicic Lawyers is an elite, all-women partnered firm specialising in family law. Wollongong's first all-women boutique family law practice, founded by Luciana Rossi and Tiana Simicic in 2007, has grown from just two solicitors to five professional staff and double the administrative support. Rossi Simicic Lawyers assists people from all backgrounds from within and outside the Illawarra region. Tiana and Luciana have worked together for the past 18 years building their reputation as one of Wollongong's leading family law firms as recognised by the awards they have won through Illawarra Women in Business, Crown Street Mall Awards and for the past six consecutive years - the Doyle's Guide which recognises excellence in the legal field. While primarily focused on family law, they also practise in criminal, traffic and estate matters. "In the area of family law, we are better served to meet the needs of all people when dealing with the emotional issues surrounding the breakdown of relationships. We have a commitment to helping our clients get through the difficult process with care, support and as practically and least costly as possible," Luciana said. The team includes: Luciana Rossi who has worked in Local Court's administration for 11 years before going into private practice as a lawyer in 1994. Luciana has been an accredited specialist in family law since 2001 and a family law arbitrator. Tiana Simicic graduated from the University of Wollongong with a double degree in Law and Creative Arts in 2003, and has since practised primarily in family law. Kashaya Kuemmel joined the team in 2014, and is a senior solicitor specialising in complex parenting cases. Vivian Gourlis, who completed her Practical Legal Training with the firm in 2018 before being admitted to practice in 2019, is a valued team member and outstanding lawyer. In 2021, Jade Mariani joined the firm after her recent admission. She has quickly adapted to the fast paced firm. They also have a law clerk, five support staff, and practice and accounts manager, Robert Rossi. "It is essential that we have women in business, as our population is over 50 per cent female and we understand the unique challenges still faced by women in our society," Luciana said. "Information and education are the most powerful tools we can equip women with. We believe that any woman who needs any type of help should get the right type of professional referral to get that information so they can make informed decisions. "As women are still underrepresented in senior leadership and managerial roles in Australia, we believe it is important to showcase women in the workforce, and to normalise the idea of women in leadership positions."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/4f7e98f6-8eb0-42a6-a935-e3df067811ed.jpg/r400_41_3440_1759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dynamic approach to law

AN ALL-WOMEN PARTNERED FIRM: (Left to right) Vivian Gourlis, Tiana Simicic, Luciana Rossi, Kashaya Kuemmel and Jade Mariani from Rossi Simicic Lawyers. Photo: Supplied WITH over 55 years of collective experience, Rossi Simicic Lawyers is an elite, all-women partnered firm specialising in family law. Wollongong's first all-women boutique family law practice, founded by Luciana Rossi and Tiana Simicic in 2007, has grown from just two solicitors to five professional staff and double the administrative support. Rossi Simicic Lawyers assists people from all backgrounds from within and outside the Illawarra region. Tiana and Luciana have worked together for the past 18 years building their reputation as one of Wollongong's leading family law firms as recognised by the awards they have won through Illawarra Women in Business, Crown Street Mall Awards and for the past six consecutive years - the Doyle's Guide which recognises excellence in the legal field. While primarily focused on family law, they also practise in criminal, traffic and estate matters. "In the area of family law, we are better served to meet the needs of all people when dealing with the emotional issues surrounding the breakdown of relationships. We have a commitment to helping our clients get through the difficult process with care, support and as practically and least costly as possible," Luciana said. The team includes: Luciana Rossi who has worked in Local Court's administration for 11 years before going into private practice as a lawyer in 1994. Luciana has been an accredited specialist in family law since 2001 and a family law arbitrator. Tiana Simicic graduated from the University of Wollongong with a double degree in Law and Creative Arts in 2003, and has since practised primarily in family law. Kashaya Kuemmel joined the team in 2014, and is a senior solicitor specialising in complex parenting cases. Vivian Gourlis, who completed her Practical Legal Training with the firm in 2018 before being admitted to practice in 2019, is a valued team member and outstanding lawyer. In 2021, Jade Mariani joined the firm after her recent admission. She has quickly adapted to the fast paced firm. They also have a law clerk, five support staff, and practice and accounts manager, Robert Rossi. "It is essential that we have women in business, as our population is over 50 per cent female and we understand the unique challenges still faced by women in our society," Luciana said. "Information and education are the most powerful tools we can equip women with. We believe that any woman who needs any type of help should get the right type of professional referral to get that information so they can make informed decisions. "As women are still underrepresented in senior leadership and managerial roles in Australia, we believe it is important to showcase women in the workforce, and to normalise the idea of women in leadership positions." SHARE