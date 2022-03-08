New office affirms success

Int Women's Day 2022, First National RE Wollongong, Leanne Brailey, real estate, women in the workforce, female bosses

One of Wollongong's leading women in real estate has expanded her business from Figtree to Wollongong's CBD. Principal of First National Real Estate Brailey Figtree, Leanne Brailey, has opened her new high-profile office at 345 Keira Street, Wollongong, rebranded as First National Real Estate Wollongong, and has exciting growth plans. According to Leanne, COVID-19 has led Australians to re-evaluate their work, lifestyles and real estate needs, so she has adapted her business plans to meet the changing needs of the Illawarra real estate market. "The Illawarra region is already the beneficiary of people leaving inner-Sydney for its lifestyle advantages but our local community's needs are also changing rapidly," she said. "Moving from Figtree and rebranding as First National Real Estate Wollongong is part of assuring not only that my agency's growth trajectory continues, but that my team is best positioned to service the needs of customers who demographer, Bernard Salt has described as VESPAs (Virus Escapees Seeking Provincial Australia). "First National Wollongong will be driven by emerging marketing/data technologies that deliver the services that our market and its evolving demographics now demand." Leanne Brailey is a woman who represents one of the industry's great success stories. Starting from her first real estate agency in a 30-square-metre shop in Mangerton, Leanne became the first all female agency and licensee in the locality and remains Wollongong's leading local female auctioneer. "When I entered the real estate industry over 20 years ago it was heavily male dominated," Leanne said. "Females were part of the industry but were stereotyped as receptionists or property managers. Over the years I have watched and encouraged the onboarding of women to our industry and am proud of the number of women who now dominate. We are the principals of offices, the award-winning sales agents and successful business development managers. "Successful women inspire more successful women. I firmly believe and live by this statement." Leanne always had a love of property and it was when selling her own home (which wasn't going so well in a falling market), that her husband said, "Surely you could do better than these guys!" Soon after Leanne studied through the REINSW and gained her licence (LREA) and auctioneers accreditation. She has never looked back! "I have now seen many women join the real estate industry because they're attracted by what they see as a flexible work schedule. This is especially important to women who are full-time mums," Leanne said. "With my team I have always supported the balance of home, work and life. "Rachael Griffin (LREA) who leads our sales department, Victoria Grovenor our senior property manager and office manager Fallon Hajjar are an amazing group of women. They each are leaders in the industry and their chosen field within the property sector. "They are the perfect fit for our business as they share our philosophy; 'By listening to your needs, adopting a consultative approach and putting your interests first', their hard work and creative thinking will assure success. We deliver the respect and honesty customers expect and, more importantly, deserve." For all your real estate needs call First National Real Estate Wollongong on 4226 6626 or go to the website at braileyfn.com.au

New office affirms success

Leanne always had a love of property and it was when selling her own home (which wasn't going so well in a falling market), that her husband said, "Surely you could do better than these guys!"

Soon after Leanne studied through the REINSW and gained her licence (LREA) and auctioneers accreditation. She has never looked back!

"I have now seen many women join the real estate industry because they're attracted by what they see as a flexible work schedule. This is especially important to women who are full-time mums," Leanne said.

"With my team I have always supported the balance of home, work and life.

"Rachael Griffin (LREA) who leads our sales department, Victoria Grovenor our senior property manager and office manager Fallon Hajjar are an amazing group of women. They each are leaders in the industry and their chosen field within the property sector.

"They are the perfect fit for our business as they share our philosophy; 'By listening to your needs, adopting a consultative approach and putting your interests first', their hard work and creative thinking will assure success. We deliver the respect and honesty customers expect and, more importantly, deserve."