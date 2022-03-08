Int Women's Day 2022, women in the workforce, female bosses, The Oscars Hotel Group, hospitality, celebrating women, Dress for Success, women's leadership

The Oscars Hotel Group is widely known, and admired across the industry with over 30 venues across NSW and a legacy that was founded in 1986. A business model focused on diversity and a cultural shift sees a female at the helm driving this group through the storm of the past two years. Carlie Carroll is the general manager of operations for the Oscars Group. She has been with Oscars for over 15 years, and manages a portfolio of over 30 assets, employing over 1600 staff. During this time Carlie has been able to not only grow the business, but create and build a cultural transformation for what is an ever evolving, diverse industry and group within itself. Diversity is something that is crucial to the Oscars Group and that Carlie personally has always supported, and championed as part of her roles through the business. Speaking with Carlie she advised, "I believe that diversity is crucial in all dimensions for creating a stronger workforce, as it promotes fresh, innovative thinking." Sarah Tucker, group special projects manager said, "As a female leader, Carlie is exceptional in providing and creating a diverse team within her venues, and always strives to make her teams feel comfortable and promote inclusion. "Carlie is a strong mentor for all team members within the group, providing high level leadership and guidance, especially through trying times such as the pandemic." Carlie's love of the hospitality industry means she is committed to providing traineeships and apprentices to school leavers, and people seeking a career in the industry, personally opening the door for anyone hoping to join the group with or without experience. Carlie's role within the group has allowed her to network and form strong bonds with non-for-profit organisations such as 'Aspect' and 'Dress for Success,' whilst also being involved within groups in her community, such as TAFE and sporting clubs. She has been proud to watch the group diversify and expand during her time in the company, taking an active role in ensuring growth across all aspects. Though Carlie is extremely proud of her achievements in her career, the thing she's most proud of is raising her daughter. "It isn't always easy being a working mum, but I always make sure that I try to find the balance between my work and my home life," she said. Making herself an amazing role model for her daughter is an achievement in itself. Talking about any personal career goals, Carlie stated, "I would like to continue to be actively involved in women's leadership development, ensuring that more women can join the workplace, and to continually push to achieve this." Carlie is currently focused on the present and immediate future, this is all built around recovery from the pandemic. "I am excited to get back to business and I am looking forward to growth in both the Oscars Group and the expansion of talent within the entire team," she said. "Seeing a lot of new and fresh faces joining the group is positive and I cannot wait to see what the rest of 2022 is going to bring to the industry." At a local level the Oscars Group operates several key venues, to find out more and see the amazing venues this group operates across accommodation, food, beverage and entertainment go to the website at oscarshotels.com.au/venues/

Oscars stands for diversity

