AM Rutty Coastal specialise in the sale and management of residential and commercial property across the greater Illawarra with two company owned offices prominently located on Illawarra beaches at North Wollongong and Austinmer. The business has been operating for over 50 years and the local boutique team of 14 staff consists of Licensed Real Estate Agents to highly qualified and experienced professional Property Managers, Executive Assistants, Marketing and Campaign Managers and a highly trained Financial Administration Team. AM Rutty Coastal Director/Licensed Real Estate Agent Jennifer Hobbs said, "We provide a customised 'hands on' service using first class technology and software to deliver results. We have clients that we served in 1980 that are still with us today. "Our proactive communication at every stage of the sales, leasing and property management process outlines the passion our team have to serve their property owners and investors. "Our point of difference is; you are dealing with our team members directly who are client focused and are dedicated to achieving the best result for you. We are large enough to have the best technical support and small enough to give individual personal attention." With over 60 years of combined experience, their knowledge is based on a long and well-established connection with the Illawarra region and local community. AM Rutty Coastal is a diversified team with women working in all aspects of the business. Jennifer commenced her real estate career in 1980 with AM Rutty Figtree as a Receptionist and transitioned to becoming the business owner in 2018. Having negotiated the ever changing Real Estate market she has seen AM Rutty Coastal evolve and develop into the successful business it is today offering a full suite of Real Estate services. "Women are a pivotal part of all businesses, they are listeners, mentors, creators and work colleagues and should be celebrated for their incredible work/life balance and dedication," Jennifer said. "They bring a empathic approach to business and relationships with clients, it's a perfect balance and enables us to cater to a wide range of diverse clients." With AM Rutty Coastal's understanding of the local property market you can have confidence that you are getting the right guidance and their dedicated professionals will be with you every step of the way. "I would really like to recognise the dedication of the team, not only the leaders, but as a whole team we support and mentor each other to grow and develop our skillset, which is inspirational to me, and is how we have all shaped and contributed to the successful business we are today." Experience the difference, call 4229 6311 (North Wollongong), 4268 1399 (Austinmer) or visit amrutty.com.au

Experts in local property - AM Rutty Coastal

"I would really like to recognise the dedication of the team, not only the leaders, but as a whole team we support and mentor each other to grow and develop our skillset, which is inspirational to me, and is how we have all shaped and contributed to the successful business we are today." Experience the difference, call 4229 6311 (North Wollongong), 4268 1399 (Austinmer) or visit amrutty.com.au