Coal Services is a Specialised Health & Safety Scheme, providing an integrated suite of services in the areas of workplace health and safety, workers compensation, emergency response and training help to deliver on their purpose, 'to protect'. The range of services provided by the organisation requires diverse skillsets, experience and perspectives that are enabled by more than 400 employees across the coal mining communities of NSW. Lucy Flemming, Coal Services CEO/Managing Director explains, "Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is aligned to our company values of 'we care, we work together, we make a difference.' We aim to attract and retain the right person for the right role regardless of gender or any other factor that does not impact their ability to perform the role." Ms Flemming said that providing opportunities for women in the workplace also required breaking gender stereotypes. "Just over 60 per cent of our workforce are women. Across our business, women are working in traditional and non-traditional roles such as administration and nursing, but also in IT, mines rescue and occupational hygiene," she said. "We are also seeing a cultural shift in parts of our business where, until recently, roles have only been filled by men." For example, Erin Lee was appointed to the role of Regional Manager for Southern Mines Rescue; the first female to be appointed to a non-administrative role in the history of Mines Rescue. Two female cadets were also appointed in the last intake and the number of females entering the voluntary mines rescue brigade and emergency response teams is increasing. "I am passionate about increasing diversity in roles within the business that have traditionally been held by men," said Wayne Green, General Manager Mines Rescue, Regulation & Compliance. "I am proud and privileged to have exceptional women throughout my teams. By focusing on increasing diversity and inclusion within our business we have experienced an upswing in both our culture and business performance." Ms Lee was also the winner of the 2021 NSW Exceptional Woman in Mining award and has been breaking new ground for women in the mining industry throughout her remarkable career. Ms Lee says that when it comes to diversity, flexibility is critical. "It's about being open to new ways of doing things, challenging the way things have always been done. It can be as simple as starting small by encouraging both dads and mums to attend their kids' extra-curricular events for example or providing other family support as needed." Erin is also a passionate advocate and mentor for young women joining the mining industry. "When I was at uni studying engineering, there were only a handful of other women in the class. It can be a daunting experience, the feeling of having to prove yourself all the time just because you're a woman," she explained. "It doesn't matter if you are male or female. If someone is passionate about what they do and come to me looking for support, I will do what I can to help build confidence or help with any challenges they may be facing." Coal Services is jointly owned by two shareholders, the NSW Minerals Council and the Mining & Energy Division. Their purpose, vision and values are aligned to focus on the safety and health of our industry and its workers. Visit coalservices.com.au

Breaking the mould - women in mining

"We are also seeing a cultural shift in parts of our business where, until recently, roles have only been filled by men." For example, Erin Lee was appointed to the role of Regional Manager for Southern Mines Rescue; the first female to be appointed to a non-administrative role in the history of Mines Rescue.

"We are also seeing a cultural shift in parts of our business where, until recently, roles have only been filled by men." For example, Erin Lee was appointed to the role of Regional Manager for Southern Mines Rescue; the first female to be appointed to a non-administrative role in the history of Mines Rescue.

Two female cadets were also appointed in the last intake and the number of females entering the voluntary mines rescue brigade and emergency response teams is increasing. "I am passionate about increasing diversity in roles within the business that have traditionally been held by men," said Wayne Green, General Manager Mines Rescue, Regulation & Compliance. "I am proud and privileged to have exceptional women throughout my teams. By focusing on increasing diversity and inclusion within our business we have experienced an upswing in both our culture and business performance." Ms Lee was also the winner of the 2021 NSW Exceptional Woman in Mining award and has been breaking new ground for women in the mining industry throughout her remarkable career.

Ms Lee says that when it comes to diversity, flexibility is critical. "It's about being open to new ways of doing things, challenging the way things have always been done. It can be as simple as starting small by encouraging both dads and mums to attend their kids' extra-curricular events for example or providing other family support as needed." Erin is also a passionate advocate and mentor for young women joining the mining industry. "When I was at uni studying engineering, there were only a handful of other women in the class. It can be a daunting experience, the feeling of having to prove yourself all the time just because you're a woman," she explained. "It doesn't matter if you are male or female. If someone is passionate about what they do and come to me looking for support, I will do what I can to help build confidence or help with any challenges they may be facing." Coal Services is jointly owned by two shareholders, the NSW Minerals Council and the Mining & Energy Division. Their purpose, vision and values are aligned to focus on the safety and health of our industry and its workers.

