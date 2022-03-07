news, latest-news,

The heaviest falls are likely still to come for the Illawarra, the Bureau of Meteorology says. A warning is out for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, with 70 to 120 millimetres over six hours possible. Storms could bring even more intense rain to some parts. Live updates: Two days of heavy rain set to pound the Illawarra The rain will continue throughout Monday but the BOM says it is expected to peak during the night and into Tuesday. Kiama - which experienced "terrifying" rainfall and flash flooding at the weekend - looks set to receive the most rain in the region, with 100 to 200 millimetres forecast for Tuesday. Wollongong and Shellharbour are looking at up to 150 millimetres. Minor flooding is expected on the Shoalhaven River, while moderate flooding is possible at St Georges Basin. Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts of about 90 km/h are possible from Tuesday morning through to Wednesday. Coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and boating are dangerous along the Illawarra coast, with a a hazardous surf warning in place until at least Wednesday, at this stage. Very heavy surf is forecast to batter the coastline, particularly southern-facing beaches, from late Tuesday and this could lead to localised flooding and erosion. The BOM has also issued a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra on Monday, and warns of gale winds on Tuesday. Read more: Port Kembla in running for $10b nuclear subs base The SES is urging people in low-lying areas to prepare their properties for flooding now and get ready for the possibility of evacuation. Last week, the SES issued a specific evacuation warning for people living around Lake Illawarra, although they were later given the all-clear. But the rain is expected to ease off by Wednesday, with Thursday forecast to be partly cloudy. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

