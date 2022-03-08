Int Women's Day 2022, gender parity, coulours of suffragettes, achievements of women, women discrimination, Emmeline Pankhurst, fight to vote

International Women's Day (IWD), originally called International Working Women's Day is marked, remembered and celebrated on March 8 every year. It's a day we can all celebrate - women's achievements and lives of quiet inspiration. In different regions, the focus of the celebrations ranges from a general celebration of respect, appreciation and love towards women, to a celebration for women's economic, political and social achievements. And whether you believe the day started with the Suffragettes Movement in the UK, where the colours of the movement were green, white and violet, in order to spell GWV as an acronym for 'Give Women Votes', or it started as a socialist political event, March 8 is commemorated in many countries. From the early 1900's, the almighty and tenacious Suffragettes forged purposeful action for equality. It was the Suffragettes who started International Women's Day, with the first officially named "lnternational Women's Day" event held in 1911. Values that guide International Women's Day provide direction for the type of action, behaviour and ethos associated with this critical and globally-supported day. These are the ten values that guide International Women's Day: Justice Dignity Hope Equality Collaboration Tenacity Appreciation Respect Empathy Forgiveness And still to this day, International Women's Day continues to be a powerful platform globally that unifies tenacity and drives action for gender parity while celebrating the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women. As modern-day Suffragettes - female, male and all genders - let us continue the work and spirit of the almighty Suffragettes, fighting for equality for all. And let us recognise, honour and celebrate the important and impressive achievements of women globally. Wear colours of the struggle The Suffragette colours were used on banners, flags, rosettes and badges. Purple - Dignity, as a value, refers to the idea that all people have the right to be valued, respected and to receive ethical treatment, hence the purple ribbon. Green - Hope is the feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. The Suffragettes symbolised the value of hope with the colour green. White - Symbolising purity, white was first donned en masse in June 1908 on Women's Sunday, in Hyde Park in London.

International Women's Day 2022 | It all started with Emmeline Pankhurst

