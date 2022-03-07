community,

Normally full of over a thousand boys, on Sunday, March 6, the hall of Edmund Rice College was a women's only space for the inaugural Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture. The celebration kicked off a week of events for Women as International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. Read more: Another two days of heavy rain set to pound the Illawarra Organiser Judith Hurley, director of identity at Edmund Rice College said the day of dance and speakers was an important way for women in the Illawarra to come together. "We felt there was a need for people to meet together, to form friendships. It's about the opportunity on a small scale to get to know people in your community," Ms Hurley said. The day began with a welcome to country from Aunty Jodi Edwards, followed by a discussion led by Rosemary Kariuki with Shahira Mohseni and Ms Edwards that encouraged those in attendance to share their experiences with other attendees through their connection to Wollongong. With this year's theme for International Women's Day being 'Break the Bias', Ms Hurley said it was important for women to understand each other's perspectives and how they differ. "We can think well, all women fit in this category and all men fit in that category, but they don't," she said. "We're trying to connect people across cultures and to break cultural divides as well." Showcasing the many cultures of the Illawarra were a number of dances on the day. Performances included Latin salsa dancing, Irish dancing, The Silver Belles belly dancing, and a group of Karenni women performing a dance from Myanmar and hula hooping classes led by the Happy Body Collective. Ms Hurley, who is also the president of Illawarra People for Peace, said the day was designed to enable women of Wollongong to create connections across cultures. "We can tolerate other people, cultures and opinions, but to build peace in our world, we actually need to know each other personally." The pay as you feel event was organised by Healthy Cities Illawarra, the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong, the Catholic Women's League of Australia, Edmund Rice College and SCARF Refugee Support. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

