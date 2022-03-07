news, latest-news,

Could they be the three minutes which define the Illawarra Hawks season? Trailing by 10 before the end of the third period against second-placed South East Melbourne, at the start of a long stretch of road games to come, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes sparked a stunning turnaround to put the Hawks two points up with one quarter to play. Rathan-Mayes scored a crucial three-point to ignite their charge, among six points to finish the term, with scoring support from Antonius Cleveland, Isaac White and Tim Coenraad. From there the Hawks took charge, stretching their lead 13 points when Cleveland nailed a three with 2:58 left in the game, before running out 83-77 winners. Read more: St George Illawarra NRLW player Madison Bartlett charged with biting It not only kept them in the top four, but opened the door to a potential top two finish, now sitting just half a game behind the Phoenix. "Obviously we've come out of a home stretch where we didn't get done what we needed to get done," coach Brian Goorjian said. "And now the pressure is on us for the rest of the year and we've got a lot of the top teams (to play) on the road. "This was the start of it and everybody understood the significance of the game and to win and to win the way we did, was really important." With another showdown with the Phoenix looming at home next week, as well as two games coming up against Tasmania, Goorjian said his belief in his bench rotations is only growing. Read more: Harvey runs cold, but Illawarra Hawks warm to NBL playoffs challenge "I think if you look at the course of our season, we've been probably the worst team at involving our bench and depth of rotation," he said. "We were in a hole, we were stuck (against the Phoenix) and I think the last four or five games, we're starting to get more contribution from our bench. "They carried us, they got us back into the game and they were hugely significant in the win." The Hawks were left shellshocked when the Jackjumpers made a staggering 22 three-point shots in their 96-86 win at WIN Entertainment Centre the last time they met. Illawarra Hawks upcoming NBL games Sunday v TASMANIA at MyState Arena (1pm) Thursday v SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE at WIN Entertaiment Centre (7.30pm) Saturday, March 19 v TASMANIA at Silverdome (5.30pm) The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/e88dc763-f1a2-4171-9a54-da6edad576ea.jpg/r0_252_4743_2932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg