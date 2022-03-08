Time to break the bias on International Women's Day 2022: Editorial

subscribers-only,

Today the Illawarra Mercury tells the tales of some of the Illawarra's inspirational women. These are women who are forging the way forward so that others can walk their path in the future. International Women's Day 2022 is an opportunity for us to celebrate all women. Still, it's also a chance for us to reflect and learn to understand the barriers to equality. This year's theme is #breakthebias. The thing about bias is it can be unconscious, and as a result, it often goes unchecked. Bias creeps into our lives in hundreds of small, almost minuscule, actions that add up. It's cancelling the women's soccer match due to rain, but the men's game goes ahead on the all-weather pitch. It's making a call on whether someone gets a job interviewed based upon their name alone. It's assuming the little girl wants a doll rather than to learn to code. It's shaking the husband's hand and asking him what he does for a living but ignoring the wife who happens to be the breadwinner. A famous psychological study was conducted where participants watched an entrepreneurial pitch video of images relating to a new venture, narrated by the voice of the entrepreneur. Participants were randomly assigned to a group where either a male or female voice narrated an identical pitch. When a male voice pitched the venture, 68 per cent of participants thought it was worthy of funding, compared to only 32 per cent when pitched by a female voice. This is the type of bias that women face every day. As a society, we feel uncomfortable with conflict. We'll diminish the problem, we'll defend it, and we'll find any way to feel more comfortable about the interaction. But what if we start to call it out for what it is? We all have a responsibility to name bias when we see it happen. So today, on International Women's Day, we ask you to call bias out. Take a good look at your interactions and think twice. But we ask you to do this not just for this one token day; we ask you to find a way to do it every day. Yes, we know it's a chore, but it'll be worth it for your granddaughters. - Gayle Tomlinson Tell us about the inspirational women in your life. Write us a letter below:

