I have just read the WCC report for the upgrade of the 'Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Centre". Tell them they're dreaming. My main disappointment was the lack of public consultation and lack of any real effort to find alternate sites particularly for the sporting fields. It is acknowledged the 'Terms of Reference' called for confidentiality. The report makes no mention of guaranteeing retention of the playing fields. There is no mentioned of visitation numbers objectives. I would imagine at least any upgrade would require in excess of 10,000 visitations a week to the site. I would also expect there would be the opportunity to build an international standard hotel with say 2000 seat convention centre as the master and centre piece of the site. It's time the site was incorporated as part of the CBD of Wollongong city life as proposed by the report overview. I have previously identified, and communicated, opportunities on the fringe of the CBD for an entertainment centre and major sporting complex, which are not included in the report as being considered. I believe it's time to go back to the start and ask the people what they want on the site and not to be held to vested interests. They may wish to look at the proposal from 1990 when WCC tried to open the area for greater public access. Ian Young, Towradgi Reality is starting to bite even harder in Europe. Poland has been asking if it could be supplied with Australian coal. Officials from Austrade and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources have been in contact with coal miners asking whether coal promised into existing contracts could be temporarily diverted to Europe. Enquiries out of Europe for our coal are either to enable sanctions to be placed on Russian coal exports knowing there are other sources, or to enable some European countries to reopen their mothballed coal-fired power stations. Germany's Economic Affairs Minister, Robert Habeck, told the country's parliament it needed a new energy masterplan to end its reliance on Russian gas exports, flagging a potential reversal of policies to phase out nuclear and coal power stations. Richard Burnett, Wollongong We regularly drive into Port Kembla harbours gateway area to see what's happening in our port. It's fascinating to see the range and size of vessels the tugs and pilot boats. Recently there were two car ships, another at the grain terminal, two at the coal loader and 4 bulk carriers moored around the inner harbour. Not much room left when you add gas tankers etc. It would be better if the proposed nuclear submarine base was in Jervis Bay, a home for the navy for some years. Tom Wren, Mangerton Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

