St George Illawarra women's winger Madison Bartlett risks joining an unwanted club if she is found guilty of biting by the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old was hit with the charge on Monday afternoon following an incident early in the second half of Sunday's round-two win over the Eels. Bartlett was sent straight to the judiciary, where she will be the first person to defend a biting allegation since Kevin Proctor was found guilty in 2020. Read more: Three minutes which could define Hawks season The Gold Coast captain had been sent off after being accused of biting Shaun Johnson and was eventually suspended for four games after his clean record was taken into account. If found guilty, a four-week ban would rule Bartlett out for the remainder of the regular season and potentially the first weekend of the finals, with three weeks left in the NRLW competition. While undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow, four games could be considered a good result given James Graham was suspended for 12 matches for biting Billy Slater during the 2012 grand final. Bartlett was one of two Dragons to be charged on Monday, Kody House hit with a grade one shoulder charge. The utility will sit out one game with an early guilty plea, or two if she fights the charge and loses. A New Zealand international, Bartlett played two seasons of NRLW with the Warriors before joining the Dragons this year. The biting incident came in the 38th minute of Sunday's game, Bartlett caught in a grapple tackle by Parramatta five-eighth Sereana Naitokatoka. The Dragons winger was visibly uncomfortable during the tackle, with Naitokatoka charged by the match review committee for dangerous contact to the head and neck, which attracts a formal warning. While play continued following the tackle, at the next break referee Belinda Sharpe asked Naitokatoka and Eels captain Simaima Taufa if they wished to make an official allegation. The duo declined to do so. The match review committee decided otherwise and Bartlett faces a nervous wait to see how Tuesday night's hearing plays out. The biting incident threatens to overshadow the St George Illawarra men's preparations for their round one clash with the Warriors this weekend. The squad is full of confidence after two trial victories over Parramatta and South Sydney, with the forward pack looking to set the tone early in Saturday afternoon's contest. Veteran prop Aaron Woods is one of a host of new players to arrive at the Dragons, the former Shark joined in Wollongong by George Burgess, Francis Molo and Jaydn Su'A. While many have written off St George Illawarra as wooden spoon contenders, Woods is confident the team's pack can match it with any team in the NRL. "This is a pretty good pack," Woods said. "We haven't been rated too much by a lot of other people, but the depth we've got in the pack and the blokes who have been around, they're physically hardened here. "Week in, week out, we'll always be up for the challenge. To us, we don't really care what the outside think about us. We know what we can do and we've just got to consistently perform on a regular basis." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

