Picton CBD evacuation warning returns

NSW SES has advised people within the Picton CBD to prepare for an evacuation order this afternoon. The warning was issued shortly after midday as more rain Sunday night and Monday has seen Stonequarry Creek's water level rise again. Stonequarry Creek bridge has been closed to traffic as the waters rise. "As a result of flood waters overnight... and early into the morning of today... NSE SES is advising people within the Picton CBD to prepare to evacuate," NSW SES advised on Facebook. "Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued be the NSW SES if evacuation is required." The SES said they were expected floodwaters to being to rise in Stonequarry Creek, potentially flooding roads and sewerage lines, and affecting power. Properties/businesses may also be inundated. A similar warning was issued for Picton's CBD last week during the first batch of damaging rains. If residents are to remain in the area after an evacuation order has been issued, "it may be too dangeorus for NSW SES to rescue you", the notice stated. Those in the CBD are advised to: "If you are not prepared to leave if an Evacuation Order is issued, road closures and detours may result in people becoming trapped," NSW SES said.

