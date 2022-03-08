It's All About Women at Shellharbour Civic Centre on Sunday

news, latest-news,

The Sydney Opera House's annual feminist festival, All About Women, will be livestreamed to the Shellharbour community on Sunday March 13. Through a Satellite Program, the festival will stream live from the Opera House stages direct to venues around Australia and New Zealand, including Shellharbour Civic Centre. The events to be streamed include First Nations Women Look to the Future with Aileen Moreton-Robinson, Chelsea Watego, Alison Whittaker and Amy McQuire, hosted by Larissa Behrendt; For Kate with Michael Bradley, Jo Dyer and Samantha Maiden hosted by Julia Baird; and Why Design Matters with Debbie Millman and Yumi Stynes. Shellharbour Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh said the satellite event, which has been held in Shellharbour since 2019, offered inspiration and community. Read more: Mount Ousley Rd to stay closed for hours "When you get women together and we can be ourselves, you get some great content," she said. "This is a great way for local women to connect with women further afield, it brings women of all backgrounds together, and I love the networking. "Education takes so many different forms and listening to visionary women like Debbie Millman broadens your horizons." Co-curator of the festival, Chip Rolley, said he and Larissa Behrendt were determined the event would pay tribute to advocates and victim-survivors of abuse, such as Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins and Rosie Batty. He said COVID also put the importance of community at the forefront. "It hasn't been enought to take care of ourselves, we have to take care of each other," he said. "There is a determination now, I think, to make a safer world for everyonem and we wanted to pay tribute to the women who have changed the way society handles rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse." To book: https://www.shellharbourciviccentre.com.au/whats-on/all-events/all-about-women-satellite/ To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/a2bb1ae3-0ac4-42d3-a898-83b49ec13097.jpg/r0_241_4738_2918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg