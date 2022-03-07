news, latest-news,

Illawarra residents are yet again on high alert for flash flooding as more intense rainfall and wild weather heads for the region. The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and heavy surf as another east coast low shifted southwards, with the worst of it expected to hit Monday night and Tuesday. With the ground already so saturated and waterways swollen, the BOM said persistent showers and possible thunderstorms were more likely than usual to result in landslides, fallen trees, flash flooding and riverine flooding. Read more: Wollongong reacts to prospect of nuclear subs base on our doorstep State Emergency Service units in the Illawarra have set up sandbag filling stations for residents to protect their homes and properties against possible flooding. Several roads across the region were cut by water and motorists can expect further disruptions on the roads on Wednesday. The State Emergency Service has urged people to avoid non-essential trips or check livetraffic.com for road closures and hazards before heading out if they must. Motorists should never drive through floodwaters. Live updates: The Illawarra hit with a second big rain event in the space of a week "Dangerous travel conditions are likely to develop tonight and through tomorrow from the Hunter, all the way through the Central Coast, Sydney metropolitan area, and into the Illawarra and Shoalhaven communities as well," BOM senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said on Monday. Train customers are also urged to stay at home unless necessary, with Transport for NSW saying "unprecedented" rainfall is affecting the rail network. Those who do travel are warned to expect delays and possible cancellations as the trains run to a changed timetable. The network will feel the effects of the weather through the rest of the week, as crews inspect the network to ensure it is safe. The inclement weather is also affecting school again. Read more: How Natasha's gift of the gab turned an idea into an empire While many remained open on Monday, Dapto High School closed and will do so again on Tuesday. Parents and carers should check schools' social media sites and education.nsw.gov.au for updates on whether their children's schools are operational today. Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama councils have also kept beaches, rock pools and ocean pools closed due to the forecast for dangerous surf conditions and poor water quality. Wollongong City Council says anyone visiting Woonona, Towradgi, Corrimal or City Beach to take extra care, with significant sand erosion creating areas with steep and dangerous drops. Further south, the SES is establishing evacuation centres at Sussex Inlet and Bomaderry after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a major flood warning for St Georges Basin, which could peak tonight or tomorrow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/3c7d31ab-7ee3-4c27-89a9-bc9753fe6770.jpg/r0_244_5309_3244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg