news, latest-news,

A group of mates will honour the legacy of their former University of Wollongong teammate when the Daniel Zulian Cup returns next weekend. The tournament will mark the third edition of the seven-a-side football event that was established following Zulian's suicide in 2019. While honouring their teammate's legacy is a key aspect of the weekend, raising awareness for mental health is the primary goal for the organisers. Read more: Frustrated Wolves see red in controversial contest More than $10,000 has been donated to charity through the tournament over the past two years, with the group hoping to raise more money for Lifeline at the event. Organiser Pete Snowden said the Daniel Zulian Cup is a competition that is close to the heart and he's hoping for another big turnout at Kooloobong Oval next Saturday. "Daniel was a fun loving guy," Snowden said. "He loved to surf, loved to have a laugh, loved to play sport, he was a really nice guy. He obviously went through a hard time, he took his life in 2019 and the few years prior to that went through some issues with mental health. "We eventually created the DZ Cup in tribute to him, to have an annual game of soccer for him. We're doing it because we all love sport, we all love football and staying healthy, but also to raise awareness about mental health and donate money to charity." The University of Wollongong football community was hit by more tragedy when Harry Groeller also took his own life in 2021. Organisers have named the golden boot award after him, with the tournament's leading goal scorer to receive the Harry Groeller Cup. For Snowden, Groeller's death shows how much work is still needed to improve mental health support services. "Ultimately we're doing this to raise awareness for local communities," he said. "We're getting local businesses involved to donate food and sponsor the event. We're getting the local community aware of mental health. "It does impact a lot of people and a lot of people take their lives because of it." The all-conquering Albion Park women will officially turn out in new colours for the first time next week when the Julie Porter Cup gets underway. The club recently merged with Albion Park White Eagles, providing greater opportunities for girls in the area. The side will have to wait a few extra days before they can open their campaign, the White Eagles drawn to face Kiama next Wednesday. The pre-season cup will commence on Sunday with three fixtures, Thirroul to host Bulli in the opener. UOW will take on Woonona while Shellharbour will play Warilla in the final match of the weekend. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/30027f96-f55b-4c62-bb1c-ce9553cf3fdd.jpg/r3_582_6716_4375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg