A frustrating start no doubt for the Wolves, but the potential of their attacking trio is something to be excited about. New striker Kuot Maliet offers the team variety in the front third and complements Lachie Scott and Pete Simonoski well. While Scott offers a target and can hold the ball and turn and Simonoski is busy and can create, Maliet is tall and quick and can get in behind defenders. Read more: The Debate: Will St George Illawarra Dragons make the NRL top eight? So as much as the 1-nil loss to Sydney United might be controversial and disappointing, with two red cards, the Wolves can focus on the upside of what's to come. The Wolves controlled the early stages of the game against United, before they fought back and it was an entertaining contest before the drama which was to come, with Banri Kanaizumi handed a red card for dragging down as the last man against Kyle Cimenti just outside the box. Senna Stevenson then also saw red late on after a second yellow. They now face two of the A-League development squads in the next fortnight, firstly against Northbridge Bulls, part of the Macarthur pathways, then Sydney FC in their first game at home for the season. Read more: The three minutes which could define Illawarra Hawks' NBL season These players might be inexperienced compared to some of the hardened talent in the NSW National Premier League, but they do have the advantage of training in and around the professional A-League structure. Northbridge are coached by Illawarra's former Socceroos star Mile Sterjovski, so it will be an interesting match-up against his old teammate in Luke Wilkshire. Round two Saturday, 7pm NORTHBRIDGE BULLS v WOLLONGONG WOLVES Sydney United Sports Centre

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/4b4fd033-db6c-4755-9125-a0cd762c2957.jpg/r185_0_4973_2705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg