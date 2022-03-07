community, Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman, GoFundMe Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman, David Hunter, Spiderman David Hunter

Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman, David Hunter, is halfway towards his fundraising goal so he can buy a new suit. The self-described geek launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money to purchase a top-of-the-line Spiderman suit from the US, which he plans to wear to spread cheer to those doing it tough. Mr Hunter, 39, hopes to purchase the full-size suit, accessories, including a face shell and 3D printed suit pieces, and cover taxes and postage. Read more: Illawarra's own Spiderman David Hunter launches GoFundMe to raise money for new suit Mr Hunter said once he raised enough money to purchase the suit, he planned to get a Working with Children Check so he could visit local hospitals, nursing homes and fundraising events. In an update on his GoFundMe page recently, Mr Hunter thanked everyone for their support in helping him so far raise $645. "Over halfway now, which is amazing. I'm gobsmacked. Can't wait to get the web spinning," he said, adding that even if he didn't raise the full amount, it was a "huge step towards saving for the rest". You can support Mr Hunter's GoFundMe by clicking here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/3f495f4a-dd92-490f-ab1c-407612183edf.jpg/r6_327_6402_3941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg