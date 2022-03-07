community,

'Breaking the Bias' is the theme of this year's International Women's Day, and the winners of the International Women's Day Illawarra Scholarships are overcoming barriers each in their own fields. The women received their scholarships on March 7, and each received $2000 to put towards their pursuits, from developing treatment for cancer, supporting housing for women and creating more accessible and inclusive surf clubs. Read more: Wollongong reacts to prospect of nuclear subs base on our doorstep The scholarship program has run since 2009 and the awards are named after inspirational Illawarra women who have passed away. IWD Illawarra committee co-founder and chair Vicki Tiegs said the awards will not only benefit the recipients. "Encouraging these women to succeed in their goals benefits the entire Illawarra community and, indeed, society as a whole. Our scholarship program can help affray some of the costs that may hold them back from achieving their dreams and we wish each of our recipients the best as they strive in their chosen field." Read on for the stories from each of the winners below. Cate Stevenson Scholarship (Education, Business & Community Service) - Shannon Fox It was only in 1980 when women were allowed to be members of surf life saving clubs around Australia. In the decades since, women have played a vital role in surf life saving clubs, whether out on the beach, in the water or behind the scenes. Shannon Fox is one of those women leading the charge, and is the first female club captain of the Wollongong City SLSC, the first in the club's over 100 years of history. "Everywhere you look now in Surf Life Saving, across the branch, states and country, there are leading women doing groundbreaking work," Ms Fox said. As a volunteer organisation and movement, Ms Fox said that the success of a club depends upon a network of individuals. Being the first woman in the role, Ms Fox had to contend with preconceived notions of who she is and what she brought to the role. "The more that I work in this space and the bigger the network grows, I can see the benefits that is having on the younger members, particularly the younger women who are coming up through the ranks," she said. "I'm really excited to see what that can be for our younger members." Ms Fox has been working with technology providers to develop waterproof, bone-conductive headphones. These will not only assist those who like Ms Fox are hearing impaired, but by working within principles of universal design, will enable better communication for the entire squad. "Both men and women have a skill set that is important to saving lives," she said. Kerryn McCann Scholarship (Sports) - Jasmine Locke For Jasmine Locke, receiving the scholarship named for marathon runner Kerryn McCann has a special significance. "My parents were friends with Kerryn and they always say how dedicated and focused she was. So, when I think about sport, I think about her and she's the ultimate athlete," said Ms Locke. Ms Locke is a sprint kayaker and a member of the NSW Institute of Sport, and recently qualified for the under 23 Australian team that will travel to Hungary to compete in the junior world championships in September. As a smaller sport, neither male nor female sprint kayakers are able to earn a living solely from their sport, but Ms Locke said that doesn't stop there from being inbuilt biases in the sport. "At the Olympics, the women do a 500 metre race, and the men do a 100 metre race. I don't think that's necessarily fair." In her surf club, Ms Locke campaigned for women's events to have the same billing as male events. "You notice that women are always the warm up for the men, and even commentators will say, 'It's the warm up, and now it's time for the big show.'" Ms Locke had success in the state championships where mens and womens events swapped on alternating days which would be held last. "It is still expected that we are not as good as men, but we train as hard and we're as dedicated," she said. Aunty Mary Scholarship for Indigenous Women - Catherine Moyle Holding positions such as the deputy chair of the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council, the chair of the Wollongong northern District Aboriginal Community, a board member of Healthy Cities, Illawarra and the Community Chair of Illawarra Shoalhaven Social Investments, Catherine Moyle sees her role as being one of creating spaces for other women's voices. "It's about making sure that women's voices are represented in difference spaces," Ms Moyle said. Not only in her board roles but in her studies, where she is a PhD candidate at the University of Wollongong and in her daily life, Ms Moyle is using her platform to create lasting change. "Like most Aboriginal women I know, we were raised that if we have the capacity to do so, we should create change within our sphere of influence," she said. Ms Moyle said she would be using her scholarship to create opportunities for other women who are quiet achievers but who are tenacious and keep getting up and keep going. "They are the ones that are the most inspiring, and so that's where my scholarship is going to go, to pay it forward to encourage and support other women, the way that women in my life have supported me. Creative Spirit Scholarship - Diana McLaren When Diana McLaren was working with fellow comedians to workshop an all female comedy night, the group performed a few shows out of town. "We have people coming up afterwards, saying 'I didn't know women were that funny'," Ms McLaren said. While the rise of comedians such as Hannah Gadsby and Ali Wong have challenged this stereotype, this is a reaction that is not uncommon to Ms McLaren. Today, Ms McLaren runs the She'll Be Right variety night at The Servo Food Truck bar in Port Kembla, along with two other comedy rooms and her own design business. Opening up comedy as a performance form that is not only done by men means that more stories in different manners can be shared, Ms McLaren said. "A lot of women tell really personal stories, things that guys probably wouldn't tell, and I think we need both. We need women, men, young people, older people and people from different backgrounds because we all have different stories," she said. "At the end of the day, comedy is just storytelling with a punch line." Gracie Wallis Scholarship for Women with a Disability - Kora Naughton Changing audiences attitudes to seeing women on stage is also part of the work that Kora Naughton does. As a country singer, Ms Naughton performs around Australia, but finds that often audiences have a similar reaction. "I've had people at gigs come up to me and say, 'I hate female country singers. But I really liked you.' And I'm like, well, that's funny, because I'm a female country singer. So you should check out some more," Ms Naughton said. Ms Naughton's albums have charted in Australia and internationally and at 16 was named the 'rising female star' at the Southern Stars Australian Independent Music Awards, the youngest person ever to win that award. Despite these achievements and the careers of famous female country singers such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton, Ms Naughton said that women were invisible in the ranks of up and coming country musicians. The IWD Scholarship will allow Ms Naughton to get back out on the road and tour, ideally introducing more country music listeners to her and other up and coming female country music artists. Living with a condition called Spina Bifida, Ms Naughton said her condition led her to pursue a musical career. "I was a cheerleader for eight years until I turned 14 and then I had to have spinal surgery and couldn't do cheerleading anymore. Instead I redirected that energy into music." While Ms Naughton said she would love to be a bundle of energy on stage and jump and get the crowd involved and that for a long time she hid her disability. "I'm working on challenging myself to tell more people and to not feel any kind of shame attached to it." The Beryl Lewis Scholarship for Older Women - Lyn Bailey Lyn Bailey describes looking for a property at age 57 as a "slap in the face". "When I went to see if I could get a loan, I was virtually laughed at in the face and told no, you are too old, you're female, and so on." Despite having a reasonable deposit, Ms Bailey was refused a loan, and has turned this experience into action as an advocate for affordable housing for older women. Speaking with women around Australia, Ms Bailey confronted an unwillingness to ask for help or admit to needing help. "I was in that category for a long while myself. Women see it as a sense of failure if they say they need help." Ms Bailey said she would use the funds from her scholarship to advocate for more women to be able to access affordable housing. "By being given this award, I feel very humbled but I hope that it will show other women that speaking up can help them start to live the life they deserve to live." The Dr Margaret Gardiner Scholarship for Medical Research - Dr Ann-Katrin Piper Growing up in Germany, Dr Ann-Katrin Piper said she was oblivious to biases against women. As one of four sisters, Dr Piper grew up in a household of female empowerment, where women could do what they chose. This continued as Dr Piper embarked on a career in science, but as she pursued higher postgraduate degrees and a doctorate, she saw the numbers of women fall away. "The number of women in science deteriorates as you become more senior and at the very top, it's mostly male dominated," Dr Piper said. Now, as a mother of two girls and one boy, Dr Piper wants the same opportunities for all of her children, but sees how women are pushed out of the workforce, particularly when shouldering the larger share of caring responsibilities. "In a postdoctoral position, I should be working nonstop - all day, all night. Historically, this is how you make a career in science, you have to just let everything else go and just focus on that. But I chose not to do that because life is too short." While working part time, Dr Piper is contributing to research on novel treatments for brain and stomach cancer as part of her work at the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute (IHMRI). Her scholarship will go towards the printing of 3D cultures of cells to better test drugs and speed up research into clinical trials. To change workplace attitudes in her fields and more broadly, Dr Piper said that men and women needed to come on board. "I hope that that when my kids are going to enter the workforce, it is absolutely going to be the same expectations, same chances and same solutions for for men and women." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Have your say below ...

