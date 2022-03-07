Shellharbour's NAIDOC Revisited to celebrate region's talent

news, latest-news,

The pandemic has put a dampener on community events over past years - which is why Shellharbour City Council will hold 'NAIDOC Revisited' on Saturday. "As council have not been able to host a NAIDOC event for the past two years, NAIDOC Revisited will be an opportunity to have the community together again and highlight and celebrate local Aboriginal culture," a spokesperson said. The event will feature a free live concert with performances from Aodhan, Kyarna Rose and Matty Walker, a free sausage sizzle, cultural experience with Gumaraa, Koori games, craft workshops, art exhibitions and more. Read more: Illawarra rain sparks terrifying funnel-web spider encounters Kyarna Rose and Matty Walker are cousins from the Yuin nation. While their extended family is from the south coast, they grew up predominantly in the Illawarra. Kyarna said after years of playing gigs predominantly on Facebook Live, the duo are keen for a live audience. "We're proud Yuin people and we want to showcase our art - we're excited to get out there and be able to play live music, especially for NAIDOC," she said. Aodhan is a seventeen-year-old Dharawal songwriter from Wollongong - in 2020 he won the Unearthed High Indigenous initiative. "I'm going to have my band up with me, wh are really talented players and some of my best friends, it;a always fun to play with them," he said. "I had my first show of my first ever tour about two weeks ago in Wollongong, I was really surprised by the turn out, but everyone seems to be getting back into the swing of things." Kyarna Rose and Matt Walker and Aodhan can both be found on Spotify. NAIDOC Revisited will be hosted at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Saturday 12 March from 12pm-3pm. Free parking will be available beneath the Civic Centre. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/f7abf739-16af-4bda-8c50-e896acecd187.JPG/r0_77_452_332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg