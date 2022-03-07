news, latest-news,

The events leading up to a fatal collision between a young bike rider and car in Barrack Heights two years ago have been revealed in court for the first time. Shellharbour's Dimity Quinlan fronted Wollongong District Court for the first day of her trial after she pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death. The court heard a 16-year-old boy was killed when he collided with Quinlan's white Nissan Pulsar while crossing at the traffic lights on his bike on Wattle Road, near Benson Avenue, Shellharbour City Centre on February 11, 2020 at 6pm. Read more: Wollongong reacts to prospect of nuclear subs base on our doorstep Quinlan was driving the car in a northbound direction when the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, road across the street. The Crown alleged Quinlan was turning into Benson Avenue, travelling at 86 kilometres per hour when the traffic light turned amber and instead of decreasing her speed to a stop, which she had time to do, she accelerated. It was further alleged the boy darted into the path of Quinlan's car on a black Diamondback BMX bike while there was a red walk signal. The car collided with the boy's bike, with the impact causing him to smash into the windscreen, as Quinlan broke harshly and eventually came to a stop. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to hospital where he later died. The Crown prosecutor told the 12 members of the jury they would ultimately need to decide whether Quinlan's driving at the time of impact was dangerous to another person. In his opening address, defence barrister Ed Anderson urged the jury members to judge the case in a "cold and dispassionate way" despite the "absolutely tragic circumstances". Mr Anderson said Quinlan had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent driving occasioning death along with driving through an amber traffic and speeding. He urged the jury to find that Quinlan's driving was not such a serious departure from the standard that it was not legally dangerous but rather negligent. "She was faced with something - that whilst she could have reasonably foreseen it, thinking about it in advance, - it was so unlikely, so sudden, so extraordinary as to mean that she was not driving dangerous," he said. The officer in charge of the case, Senior Constable Chris Warren told the jury the boy's bike collided heavily with the car, causing him to be ejected off, hit the front driver's side windscreen while the car continued for a short distance before coming to a stop. He said when he arrived at the scene he saw a pool of blood, the bike, the boy's clothes that paramedics had removed, a red baseball cap, grey running shoes and mobile phone. The court also heard based on analysis from the crime scene, which included tyre marks, that the car was travelling at 86km/h at the start of the skid marks and 61km/h at the point of impact. The trial continues. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/afb3abbb-cd32-445b-abe5-b8e7601eb8ad.jpg/r465_650_2612_1863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg