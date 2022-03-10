news, latest-news,

One of the most prestigious events on the Athletics NSW events calendar is the three day NSW Junior Athletics Championships. This was held on the last weekend in February this year. Athletics Wollongong sent the largest country Club contingent of 41 athletes to this major event. Our squad was only just smaller in number than the more powerful, Illawong Revesby Workers Club with 44 athletes, and the Campbelltown Collegians Athletics Club, 46 athletes. The event was a huge success for Athletics Wollongong and the Illawarra as a whole with a large number at athletes winning medals and also achieving minimum qualifying standards to compete in the Australian Junior Championships being held at Sydney Olympic park from March 26 to the April 3. Read more: A few new tricks, but no old dogs at Dragons All the medallists below achieved qualifying standards to compete at Nationals and also demonstrated how the Illawarra has become quite a force on the stage of NSW athletics. Our team came away with 12 gold medals, 10 silver and 6 bronze. Under 17 triple gold medalist Delta Amidzovski proved once again that she deservedly possesses an Australian number one ranking in various disciplines. She won the 100m in a blistering 12.14 seconds in a great display of coming from behind power. She then won gold in the 100m Hurdles, 13.51sec and finished the treble with a gigantic leap in the long jump with a distance of 5.64m Under 14 Maiya Hewitt showed why she is also a developing force in jumps by being the only competitor in triple jump to successfully pass 10 meters on each jump. She eventually won gold with a colossal jump of 10.45m. Maiya also won Gold in the long jump with a flying 4.85m aerial hurtle that cofounded her competitors. New member Harry Keats, under 14s, well and truly surprised us with two amazing performances winning gold in the 400m in a very quick 57.66sec and also gold in the 800m. Harry who is only 12 will still be in the same age division next year and will be a lot fitter, stronger and more experienced as a result. Under 16s Zaniah Hourigan Carrera GU16, won a bronze medal in the pole vault, clearing 1.80m in her first ever and very wet Pole vault competition. Fellow leaper Naomi Gibson (under 17) won gold in Pole Vault, clearing a good 2.90m in very difficult conditions. Under 16s Holly Rea GU16, put on an amazing display of blistering speed to win gold in the 100m in 12.17s and a silver medal in the 200m in 25.06s. Under 20s Lara Check GU20, won a silver medal in the Triple Jump, leaping a distance of 10.99m, a bronze in high jump (1.60m) and in long jump 5.54m and qualified for nationals in U20 100m Hurdles (5th 15.20s). Under 17s Tayissa Buchanan GU17 won bronze in the 400m, 57.37s and silver in the 800m 2:10.66. Callum Rann (U18) won gold in the 400m in 49.51s. Once again Callum broke the 50 second barrier. This is a huge performance after having undergone serious surgery on his leg last year Ashleigh Goncalves GU20 in the 400m won silver with a time of 55.94s. Olivia Sivills GU20 seems to like running the most difficult event on the athletics events list. Olivia won silver in the 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 12'07.53s Chelsy Wayne defends her State title in the U16 Discus. This amazing young 15 year old threw such a gold medal winning distance of 45.56m that she qualified to compete in the Open Age category at Nationals. Her last throw was a winner by more than 7 metres over second place Zoe Daniels GU 18 was in a tight tussle for the Discus State title. Her 44.13m effort was within 50cm of the winner, and was also a Open Age National Qualifier. Mackay Jones U16 Silver in the Pole Vault, clearing 2.20m Thomas Noakes BU20 Silver in the Pole Vault, with a clearance of 3.80m and also ran a National Qualifier for the, U20 110m Hurdles in a time of 15.97sec. Charlize Colwell U17 won bronze in both the Para Ambulant 200m, 32.34sec and in the Para Ambulant 100m in a time of 16.13s. Charlize broke the bronze trend, by winning silver in the Para Ambulant 400m, in a time of 1:17.24s. William Willis U16 won gold in discus with a final round throw of 52.76m. Unfortunately these championships don't feature William's favourite event, which is the hammer. Eve Way GU20, 400m Hurdles: Silver 68.71sec. Those who qualified for National who didn't medal Kailee Moore GU20, 100m Hurdles Final: 6th 15.26s Loen Sevastos U17 400m Final: 4th - 57.95s, Lucas Campbell U17 400m Final: 4th - 51.56s 5th 100m 11.42sec, Jett Link U20 110m Hurdles Prelims: 110m Hurdles Final: 5th - 14.97s. Last weekend was a jam packed one. Some of our most adventurous, trekked up to Queensland to compete in the Queensland 125th Annual Championships. Although out of the placings, Mitchell O'Neill performed well in the Open men 100m, 10.96sec and the 200m, 22.00sec. James McPaul, 200m 22.34sec and the 400m 49.09sec. William Willis did brilliantly in the U16 events, flinging the discus for a very close second 52.14m and launched the hammer 45.20 metres to win Gold. On Saturday March 5, seven of our members contested the third and last Open Class High Velocity Meet hosted by the Illawong Revesby Workers Club. Competition was very tough especially under the trying weather conditions. Our best results were: Keria Resjke 5 th in the 90m hurdles 19.34sec, Jett Link 2nd in the men 18-19 110m hurdles 14,41sec and Tierney Dunne 1st Open Women 200m 24.39sec and 2 nd 100m 1.92sec. The Bankstown Milers meet was also on the same weekend. Our only competitor was our ever tried and true Olivia Sivills, who came third in the 3km steeplechase in a time of 11:45.34sec The Great Illawarra Walk is on March 12th and this year all money raised will be going towards building a purpose-fit gym for athletes with disabilities through the Illawarra Academy of Sport's AWD program. Athletics Wollongong has two club members presently in that program - and has had many more in the past. If you wish to lend your support, you can either choose to do the (up to) 40km walk from Shellharbour to Austinmer yourself, or sponsor a walker. Many more of our clubmates are involved in the IAS LoneStar program and they have a team participating in the event as well. https://greatillawarrawalk.com/team/ias-lonestar. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

