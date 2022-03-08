news, latest-news,

Two elderly residents were rescued from rising floodwaters after becoming trapped in their cars at Campbelltown last night. Fire and Rescue NSW crews from St Andrews arrived at Menangle Road just before 10pm and they found three cars in floodwaters, with people stranded inside. Live blog: Heavy traffic as Mount Ousley Road closes at Memorial Drive The firies called for a 4x4 tanker from Campbelltown to access the rescue scene. Two elderly occupants, trapped in one of the vehicles, were on the phone with relatives at the scene, seeking help. The firefighters entered the floodwaters to reach the vehicle, which was about 75 metres away and almost engulfed by water. They used rescue tools to break the car windows and rescue the two occupants. The pair were freed and carried to safety by the fire crews, with the assistance of community members. The car was swallowed by the rising floodwaters minutes after the two were rescued. Fire and Rescue crews checked the remaining vehicles to ensure no one else was trapped. The elderly couple suffered only minor injuries and was taken by relatives for further medical treatment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/43fd9756-d579-4638-a3ad-a9ef8c5bd8bb.jpg/r0_136_1524_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg