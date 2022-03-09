news, latest-news,

Here's a round up of entertainment that could keep you occupied this week. IWD at WorkLife WorkLife will host special networking lunches to celebrate International Women's Day at their Coledale and Berry office spaces. The theme for International Womens Day 2022 is #ChangingClimates: Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow. So, whatever your age, or career stage, if you are juggling work and life, we would love for you to come and join our lunch - a rare chance to meet and be inspired by the incredible network of creative, ambitious and caring women who together make our south coast communities so vibrant and resilient. Tickets for each event are $60pp and include a glass of champagne on arrival and a two course lunch. More details at Humanitix.com Read more: The best concerts around the Illawarra this March Spiegeltent Wollongong A raft of circus, cabaret, comedy and more is inside the Aurora Spiegeltent at Wollongong's Arts Precinct for three weeks. Read more about the lineup HERE. This week's shows include: Ocean Film Festival The 2022 Ocean Film Festival is on at Uni Movies at the University of Wollongong. Designed to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour showcases a three-hour celebration of our oceans comprised of sublime footage taken above and below the water's surface. The film Normal Guys tells the story of two amateur sailors who, sick of routine and driven by their love of water - decide to go on the adventure of a lifetime. Completely un-supported, without weather updates and contact with those on land they aim to sail 3,000 nautical miles in a five metre long, self-built yacht. Find out more at www.oceanfilmfestival.com.au Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival The annual jazz and blues festival will light up more than a dozen venues around Kiama this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sunday's free family-friendly concert that was scheduled for Hindmarsh Park has been moved indoors - to what the organisers call "Kiama's Opera House" at The Pavilion (next to the showground). Check out the full program of 80 musicians in free and ticketed events at: www.kiamajazzandbluesfestival.com.au/ Nitro Circus The 'high-adrenaline fun' of Nitro Circus motorbike action will be one of Wollongong's first major post-COVID lockdown events, after it was confirmed the event will return in March. It has been four years since WIN Stadium was turned into the thrilling stage of jumps, featuring some of the world's top stunt riders on Friday night. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. Class Clowns Wollongong Heat Melbourne International Comedy Festival's one-of-a-kind national comedy competition for young people is open for teens aged 14-18 (Years 9 - 12). It's free to enter, and all students need is a 3-5 minute original act in any style of comedy on Friday night at The Music Lounge, in Wollongong Town Hall. Heats around the country start with a 2-hour workshop, where students rehearse and refine their act with the help of a professional comedian, followed by an opportunity to perform for a live audience. Selected comedians go on to compete in state finals, with the winners invited to participate in the National Grand Final for a chance to win a cash prize of $1500, and a workshop package for their school. More details are HERE. Thirlmere Festival of Steam It's a little out of area, but plenty of Illawarra train enthusiasts will be excited to go to the village of Thirlmere at it comes alive with the Festival of Steam on Saturday and Sunday. Building on 30 years of proud history, the new look festival will feature more steam locomotives than ever before. Expect steam train rides, museum activities, family faun and an all-day "village fair" on the Sunday. The festival is being delivered thanks to a new partnership between Wollondilly Shire Council and Transport Heritage NSW, operators of the NSW Rail Museum. More info: www.thirlmerefestivalofsteam.com.au Free Art Workshops To celebrate International Women's Day the Wollongong Conservatorium are offering free all-ages art workshops on Saturday - writing, watercolor, and music. Each workshop will run for approximately 40 minutes. All classes are free but registration is required. MUSIC - https://www.trybooking.com/BXSXS WRITING - https://www.trybooking.com/BXTAA WATERCOLOUR - https://www.trybooking.com/BXTAF These classes are a joint initiative from Women Illawarra, The Wollongong Conservatorium, and South Coast Writers Center. Illawarra Brick Show LEGO fanatics will descend upon Berkeley Sports Stadium this Saturday and Sunday. Now in its fifth year, the show will see Master Builders from NSW, Victoria, ACT and Qld all come together with giant custom-built LEGO models as well as raffles. All profits from our event will be donated to local kids charities. Booking details are at Trybooking.com Exhibition Opening at Wollongong Art Gallery The main gallery space inside Wollongong Art Gallery has been transformed into an optical illusion, using hundreds of pieces of paper. Step inside The Illawarra Pavilion, created by the ArtHitects (Gary Carsley and Renjie Teoh) for the official opening on Sunday, 1.30pm. It's free and refreshments will be provided. The exhibition incorporates ancient asian artefacts and a beautiful specimen of an Illawarra Flame Tree - it runs until May 29. All About Women The Sydney Opera House's annual feminist festival, All About Women, will be livestreamed to the Shellharbour community on Sunday. Through a Satellite Program, the festival will stream live from the Opera House stages direct to venues around Australia and New Zealand, including Shellharbour Civic Centre. The events to be streamed include First Nations Women Look to the Future with Aileen Moreton-Robinson, Chelsea Watego, Alison Whittaker and Amy McQuire, hosted by Larissa Behrendt; For Kate with Michael Bradley, Jo Dyer and Samantha Maiden hosted by Julia Baird; and Why Design Matters with Debbie Millman and Yumi Stynes. To book: https://www.shellharbourciviccentre.com.au/whats-on/all-events/all-about-women-satellite/ Cultural Treasures Cultural Treasures Multicultural Festival is back at the Shellharbour Civic Centre during National Harmony Week, which celebrates Australia's rich cultural diversity. It's on from March 14 to 19 and features both free and affordable family-friendly workshops, cooking classes, activities and performances. For more details, visit: ShellharbourCivicCentre.com.au

