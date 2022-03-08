Illawarra COVID-19 cases jump back over 1000

news, latest-news,

There were more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Illawarra on Monday, amid more than 13,000 new cases reported statewide. According to NSW Health, the bulk of the region's 1023 cases came from Wollongong (612 cases), followed by Shellharbour (204), Shoalhaven (176) and Kiama (31). In the same period, NSW reported 13,018 new COVID-19 cases - the first time the state's total topped 13,000 since January 31. Five people across the state died in the 24 hour period, three men and two women. Three were aged in their 70s, one person was in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. NSW Health said older age was a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. Three people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and one person was not vaccinated, the health department said. There are 1070 COVID-19 patients in hospital - a slight rise from the previous day - with 43 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Just over half of the eligible population (55.8 per cent) have had their third dose of vaccine. NSW Heath is asking eligible adults to come forward for their third booster shots, and - with vaccination rates plateauing - young children are also encouraged to receive their shots. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

