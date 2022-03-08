news, latest-news,

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed while out walking in the state's Illawarra region at the weekend. A 72-year-old man was walking on Wright Street, Balgownie, near the Devenish Street intersection, when he was approached by an unknown male from behind, between 7.30am and 8am on Saturday. The man was threatened with a knife while the unknown male demanded cash and his belongings, before he was stabbed twice in the abdomen. Read more: The two Illawarra suburbs with the heaviest recorded rainfall The man fled the scene on foot, empty handed. The 72-year-old then went to a medical centre, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening. Wollongong Police officers were notified and started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The man was unable to provide a description of his attacker to police because he was approached from behind and did not see which way he left. As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information - including residents with CCTV or dashcam of the incident - to come forward and call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/8489cd9e-11ec-4486-a971-296829558f8f.png/r159_0_1332_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg