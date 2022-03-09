sport, dragons-den,

They may be rugby league's odd couple, but Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa are determined to terrorise teams throughout the upcoming NRL season. The close friends will combine on the Dragons right flank, where they plan to form a lethal attacking combination, starting this weekend against the Warriors. Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipedream for next generation Dragons "Mika's been outstanding," Lomax said. "I love playing with him, he's the best person to have on the edge defensively and with the ball. "In my opinion, when he's on, he's the best winger in the competition. There's no one I'd rather have outside me than big Mika." The feelings are mutual, Ravalawa eager to line up alongside a player long compared to Dragons legend Mark Gasnier. The centre-wing pairing offers a contrast in playing styles, Lomax a tall centre who likes to shimmy his way past opponents with footwork before unleashing his lethal flick pass. Ravalawa is all about brute force, the 106-kilogram Fijian one of the fiercest ball carriers in the game. Combined, those attributes make for a potent attacking combination. Ravalawa crossed for 14 tries in 16 games last year, while the early signs are promising for this season. One of the highlights of the Charity Shield was Lomax dancing past Alex Johnston before a brilliant flick pass to Ravalawa for the try. Dragons fans hope it is a sign of things to come, but they are also hoping the duo are able to spend a full season on the field together. Lomax played just 12 games in 2021, thumb injuries derailing his season. Suspension proved the biggest issue for Ravalawa, the 24-year-old sitting out eight matches last year. The pair are hoping that changes in 2022, with Ravalawa crediting his centre partner for helping him become a better player. "Zac's a good bloke," Ravalawa said. "He's been teaching me lots of things, it's good to have him inside me. "It's cool what he does. He looks good, everyone loves him and he's a good player. "His stepping and offloading is great and he communicates to his winger really well. Everything he does, he does it for the team." While Ravalawa hasn't quite attracted the cult following of the likes of Semi Radradra or Maika Sivo, Dragons officials are confident he can develop into a top-flight winger. The Fijian turned down offers from rival clubs to sign a three-year extension with St George Illawarra in 2020. His development has continued since, last season Ravalawa's best in first grade. It's remarkable progress given the 24-year-old had never played rugby league until he was recruited by the Raiders in 2017. While scoring tries has always been a strong point, improvement defensively could see Ravalawa elevate his game to the next level. Lomax knows as well as anyone what it's like to be on the end of a Ravalawa tackle and he predicted opponents will steer clear of the hulking winger this season. "Opposition teams - when they're attacking - are looking to see where Mika is," Lomax said. "He is a force in defence. "I know first-hand from training, when he tackles me it doesn't feel too good. He hits like a front rower but defends on the edge. "At the same time, he can move and finish tries and he's fast." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

