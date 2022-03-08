Residents and businesses within parts of St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet ordered to evacuate
NSW SES is directing residents and businesses in low lying properties in parts of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet to evacuate the following areas by midday, Tuesday March 8:
- The Park Drive
- Mountains Street
- Larmer Avenue
- The eastern side of Fairway Drive
- Walmer Avenue
- Sanctuary Point Road
- Old Erowal Bay
- Page Street
- McGowen Street
- Prentice Avenue
- Island Point Road
- Graham Avenue
- Loralyn Avenue
- River Road
- Cater Crescent
- Banksia Street
- Fairview Crescent
- Nielson Lane
- Wunda Avenue
- Jacobs Drive
- Poole Avenue
- Ellmoos Avenue
- Sussex Inlet Road
Once floodwater reaches 1.4 metres at the Sussex Inlet Gauge, parts of Sussex Inlet may be isolated.
NSW SES warned residents who remain in the area after 12pm, Thursday March 3, may risk being trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for crews to rescue you.
NSW advises residents to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas.
An evacuation centre has been established at Sussex Inlet Bowling Club, St Georges Avenue, Sussex Inlet.
The Bureau of Meteorology said 88 mm of rainfall hit Sanctuary Point on Monday, March 7. A severe weather warning for heavy rain and damaging winds remains in place for the South Coast.
Winds with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Tablelands districts and is expected to persist into Wednesday.
Things residents can do now to prepare:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place
- Leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads
- Take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible
For more information on:
- For the latest information listen to your local ABC radio station
- Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
- Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
- Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or 131 701
