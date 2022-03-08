news, latest-news,

Ever wondered how assistance dogs learn their trade? These Illawarra pups are starting their journey to become full time workers. From eight weeks of age, these labradors were placed with "puppy educators", community volunteers who raise them until they are 12-16 months old. After learning basic skills, they'll graduate to "Puppy University" and go on to improve the lives of people with reduced mobility, autism, PTSD and anxiety. Read more: Life is better with an assistance dog "They get placed with one client for 8-9 years until they retire. Once they retire, they generally stay with the client or someone they know, because they've made such an impact," Paige McGrouther, Puppy Educator Supervisor with Assistance Dogs Australia, said. Ms McGrouther is calling for volunteers in the Illawarra to be puppy educators, giving assistance dogs a loving home while they are still puppies. It's a great way to give back to the community, she said. "Puppy educators raise the puppies from eight weeks of age to 12-16 months, with expert advice provided and myself there along the journey." While the puppies are with educators, they learn around 30 skills, some basic and some assistance dog specific. At their monthly training sessions, the pups learn how to navigate trains, escalators, stairs, and how to walk in step with their owners. While the job can be demanding and is more suited to people with a bit of time on their hands, it's all worth it, Ms McGrouther said "It's a really rewarding initiative. They'll go on to help so many people." With plans to bring more puppies down to the Illawarra, Ms McGrouther is hoping dog-lovers will heed the call. Read More: Desperate plea for pet foster carers as 'convenience' killings banned

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/9073d1a8-d0c8-47b0-9777-c34004ed2bd5.jpeg/r0_83_2048_1240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg