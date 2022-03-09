subscribers-only,

With the federal government in virtual caretaker mode, with an election imminent, is the PM making announcements about addressing the flood crisis, the aged care crisis, the hospital crisis, the homeless crisis or growing inflation? No, he's announcing his choice for a nuclear submarine base, for submarines that don't even exist, and maybe never will. Port Kembla apparently is one of his three choices. I hope the citizens of the Illawarra push back on this suggestion. Not only would this put the Illawarra at risk of radioactive contamination from any nuclear accident, but would also make the area a target of a military attack. If the PM is so keen on building a nuclear submarine port, he should consider building it in his own electorate, say, at Port Hacking. This way he will be able to duck down at any time, (in twenty years,) and bask in the joy of his six obsolete submarines. Dave Schmidt, Towradgi Dear Prime Minister, Australians have been fighting against using nuclear power for generations. We do not want a nuclear submarine parked in our harbours.... anywhere. Please do not play politics with our lives. Suzanne Roth, Wollongong It's a terrible idea to have nuclear submarines at all and even more awful to place them in Port Kembla. How many of the politicians who are making these decisions live in this area? Very few if any. Why can't the government do something meaningful and help people battling fires and floods (not just talk about it). Jane Mowbray, Nowra Unfortunately the scaremongering from the opinion piece is trying to draw a comparison between a failed bearing on an iron ore ship's conveyor belt and a nuclear reactor leak. I'm certainly no fan of the LNP, however the benefits of a port upgrade, economic and employment enhancements, and local infrastructure development to the Illawarra are something we do need. Let's get behind this project and support the growth of the Illawarra. Warren Goodall, Oak Flats I think that all you leftiess need to stop attacking ScoMo for making smart strategic investments. And you need to understand that having a nuclear sub nearby doesn't mean you are living next to Chernobyl. It is contained within the sub and won't need to be refuelled for years. It is no different to having a regular navy base. So therefore shut up. Nathan Herring, Dapto Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

