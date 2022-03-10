subscribers-only,

I refer to reports recently that young Dom should have done better in organising a response to the current floods. He could have but he is not alone. Climate scientists have been warning us for decades that extreme weather events would become greater in intensity and come more often. This is what they meant! Pollies from all sides have been responsible for the lack of preparedness either through self interest or lack of fortitude. Now that we have our first climate change refugees housed with their neighbours and in evacuation centres maybe something other than an enquiry with recommendations (already clear to all but the most ignorant) may be useful. Our political strategy of buy now and pay later with our children's futures has got to end. I was bemused by the Deputy Premier's aggressive statement that we need to raise the Warragamba dam wall. It is like giving a band-aid to a person run over by a bus. Certainly build resources to mitigate the effects of climate change. More importantly though, get serious about stopping the bus! Phil Hirst, Wollongong The theme for International Women's Day this year was "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", recognising the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all. Globally, women are also at the forefront of the impacts of climate change. Women's ability for empathy, collaboration and their interconnectedness to community show they are well placed to educate and inspire the changes needed for a more sustainable world. Women also have a strong sense of ethics and inherent desire to nurture and protect their families and communities. It's no surprise that politically we are seeing a rise in female independents putting up their hands to champion greater climate action. Gender Equity in the climate debate has long been the missing piece in Australia's debate on climate. We urgently need this #changingclimates. Helen Cameron, Tamworth Thanks to Mark Kenny for remembering the millions of Russians who lost their lives in World War II (Mercury, March 7). And that it was American money and Russian blood that defeated Hitler. To compare 1939 with what is happening today in the Ukraine is a gross rewrite of history. And we should also remember the other wars since WWII that have resulted in a terrible loss of life. It's time to beat the "swords into ploughshares" and scrap the nuclear submarines. Reg Wilding, Wollongong

