Fire and Rescue crews contain Albion Park fuel leak amid floods

A fuel emergency at Albion Park this morning could have resulted in more than 200 litres of fuel entering our waterways. A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said at 9:24am Tuesday crewd were called to a Princes Highway service station at Albion Park Rail, after a B-double truck suffered a ruptured fuel tank. Live updates: Another east coast low to hit the Illawarra on Tuesday "A B-double truck, parked at a Princes Highway service station, suffered a ruptured fuel tank, creating a Hazardous Materials incident," the spokesperson said. "Fire crews bunded the area to prevent 200 litres of fuel entering storm water drains. "Firefighters also managed to seal the hole in the truck's tank and decanted the remaining diesel fuel." The region has experienced significant rainfall over past weeks, and some nearby areas have flooded. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

