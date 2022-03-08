Kiama Council signs up for 'Disaster Dashboard' trial

news, latest-news,

Kiama Council will trial a new online portal to help residents receive live updates on fires, floods, road closures, beach conditions and storm warnings. Resilience NSW created the 'Disaster Dashboard', which combines real-time information from a range of emergency services all in one place. It makes it easier for residents to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Read more: Mount Ousley Rd to stay closed for hours On the new dashboard, residents can track data on: COVID-19 cases, local restrictions and vaccination clinics; fires and floods; road and bridge conditions; water, power, gas and mobile network outages; shark sightings and beach conditions; air and water quality; storms and weather warnings. The dashboard also includes short and sharp guidance on how to prepare for emergencies and where to find support after disaster has struck. The Disaster Dashboards have been adopted by more than 40 councils in NSW. The trial will run for three months, and the council would like to receive feedback from users. View the Disaster Dashboard for the Kiama Municipality: at https://emergency.kiama.nsw.gov.au

