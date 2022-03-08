news, latest-news,

The 2022 Kembla Grange Classic is on the move after a fortnight of heavy rain. Friday's meeting has fallen victim to the weather, the raceday abandoned as part of a reshuffled calendar. Thursday's Goulburn meeting has been moved to Friday, with the Kembla Grange Classic and Provincial/Midway Championship Qualifier added to the card. Read more: The Debate: Will the Dragons make the NRL top eight? Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Peter De Vries was disappointed the raceday had to be cancelled, but said the track was too wet to host the feature. "There's been a fair bit of conversation throughout the day," De Vries said. "We've had 88mm overnight, 400mm for the week and 600mm for the fortnight. It's very wet out there. "It's disappointing to lose the Classic raceday, but at least we haven't lost the race. We're disappointed we can't host it ourselves, but I thank Goulburn for stepping in to take that race and the Provincial/Midway Championship heat." Kerry Parker's Hope In Your Heart is the leading Kembla contender for the event, the filly entering the race on the back of a sixth-place finish in the Group 1 Surround Stakes. Star Chris Waller trio Hinged, Espiona and Fangirl have been nominated, however it is unlikely they will make the trip to Goulburn. Gwenda Markwell's Nautical Miss is also nominated, however she is well down the order of entry for the 1600-metre race. Stablemates Highballer and Burning Need are likely to contest the Provincial/Midway Championship Qualifier. Robert and Luke Price's All Machiavellian is nominated for the $150,000 heat, however the co-trainers are not too keen to send the gelding around on what is currently a Heavy 10 at Goulburn. "We're still getting a feel for him," Luke Price said. "He went good in his gallop this morning, he did what he needed to do, but we'd prefer not to go around under these conditions. "We're working on a plan, but it's hard to do that right now. With the way things are, so much is up in the air. We might aim him at the Newcastle heat next Thursday." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

