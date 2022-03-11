news, latest-news,

Just north of Nowra, a 40-acre ex-caravan park hides a sinister past. It was the home of the Order of Saint Charbel, a doomsday cult run by "Little Pebble", convicted child sex offender William Costellia-Kamm. While the area is mostly abandoned and Kamm's congregation long dispersed, the Cambewarra property holds one of Nowra's most interesting and disturbing stories. A white cross stands outside the property now, an ominous reminder. Read more: How a mother-of-eight escaped Little Pebble's doomsday cult The saga began when German-born Kamm claims he received a "holy message" that he should establish the Order of Saint Charbel, and that one day in the future, he would take over as the last Pope. Despite naming the Order of Saint Charbel a Catholic group, multiple decrees have been issued against Kamm's group by the Catholic Church. In the years that followed, the self-proclaimed prophet and a group of around 180 followers established a religious sect on the Cambewarra property. Kamm claimed to to be able to speak directly to the Virgin Mary, God and Jesus. He said he received a revelation in the early '90s instructing him to choose "12 queens" and "72 princesses" to "repopulate a royal dynasty". In 2002, Kamm was arrested in Berry and charged with child sex offences against former members of the group, and was found guilty. In 2007, he was found guilty of further child sex offences against another victim. He was released to parole in 2014, and maintains that he was falsely accused. Last year, Kamm was back in the news again after an attempt to return to his "holy lands", the property in Cambewarra. He was met with local outrage against his return and corrective Services blocked him from returning to the South Coast. In November, he was re-arrested after allegedly contacting teenage girls through social media. He was accused of sending a picture of a handwritten note to a woman through his wife's Facebook account, alleging that she had been "chosen" to be "one of 12 wives", and would soon be receiving her "first child". He was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a supervision order. Claire Ashman, a former member of the Order of Saint Charbel, spoke to the Mercury about her time in the cult, and what her life looks like now. You can read the story here. Read more: Little Pebble describes life behind bars, aspirations for political future in 37-minute Justice Action video The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

