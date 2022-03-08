Man hit with metal pole during noise dispute at Mangerton

news, latest-news,

An Illawarra man has confessed to using a metal pole to hit his neighbour on the head after the two came to blows over a noise dispute. Aaron Langston and the victim were both living in the same unit block on Myuna Way in February last year - Langston downstairs and the victim directly upstairs. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said the two men were involved in an ongoing dispute over noise complaints. The court heard just after 5 o'clock on the afternoon of February 1 last year Langston hit the ceiling of his home in response to the victim making excessive noise above him by dropping items on the floor. Read more: Big sinkhole closes part of Illawarra Highway The victim came downstairs and started banging on Langston's front screen door. Langston opened the door, leaving the screen door locked and secured, so as to create a barrier between them. The two men got into a war of words, during which the victim challenged Langston to a fight. Langston retreated into his unit and picked up a metal pole from his drum kit. He came back to the front door and opened it, stepping outside into the common hallway to face the victim. Langston then swung the metal pole at the man, hitting him in the head with so much force it caused the metal pole to bend on impact and left a large wound on the victim's scalp. The man returned to his unit and contacted police. Paramedics and police arrived a short time later. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a 10cm-long cut to his head. Meanwhile, Langston was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding. He made full admission to the crime when interviewed, telling police the victim had challenged him to physical fight, so he took pole to intimidate and scare him. He claimed the victim stepped towards him with raised fists so he struck the victim in the head. Langston pleaded guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday. He will face sentencing on April 19. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/c7ee9077-634a-4e27-ba30-1a140b11ab43.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg