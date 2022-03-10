news, latest-news,

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal agreed that Mother Nature certainly put the kibosh on recent fishing, especially last weekend. Some bravehearted luderick fishos did dress in their best wet-weather kits to chase a few bronzies in the sheltered bays. Green weed was mythical but they did have mediocre success using peeled prawns, but the baby bream and unwanted 'rubbish' fish made pests of themselves. There were plenty of customers in the shop to stock up on terminal tackle and lines etc to execute some rerigging. Read more: A few new tricks, but no old dogs at Dragons We can all hope these weather patterns move on so the boats can get a shot at a billy or two - even a few dollies - while the warm water is here. After all, it is autumn. On a recent rainy Tuesday morning, fisheries officers seized a total of 12 fish from a man returning to his car on a Sydney wharf where he had been fishing through the night. They found a mixed bag of tailor, snapper and bream, all prescribed minimum size limit under NSW Fisheries legislation. However, ALL the fish had their tails cut off. In NSW a person is only allowed to gut and remove gills or scales of fish with a size limit when in or adjacent to any waters. Read more: Nationals await after impressive NSW junior athletics titles medal haul for Athletics Wollongong It is important not to alter your fish with a minimum size limit, so as not to prevent a fisheries officer from being able to identify and measure them. In NSW there are strict provisions surrounding mutilating restricted species of fish. Exemptions include preparing the fish for immediate consumption; for immediate use as bait in the course of chartered fishing operations; at fish cleaning facilities or any other place specifically provided or ordinarily used for the cleaning of fish which is not in or on any waters. The fisher claimed he had not caught the fish himself but rather had been given them by another angler. Under NSW Fisheries legislation, it is an offence to be in possession of prohibited-sized or mutilated fish, regardless of whether you caught them or not. Email: gazwade@bigpond.com Shellharbour Game FC's Blue Water Classic begins March 18, so the team at Shellharbour Marina have designed a package to suit nearly all entrants. Local and visiting boats are invited to stay for four days (pay for three) and fuel will be discounted, even outside the normal trading hours by previous arrangement. The prize list continues to grow well past secured commitments from both local and statewide donors and supporters, including $50,000 awarded to heaviest blue marlin capture over 220 kilograms. Remember it is mandatory at least one angler from each team attend (including travelling boats) the briefing held Thursday, March 17 at 7.30pm at the Marina dining precinct. Full details at https://www.shellharbourgamefishing.com.au/services-4 Reminder that the Kiama GFC Kiama Blowhole Big Fish Classic is on April 2-3 at Kiama Harbour. For details - www.kiamagfc.com.au Read more: Big wet forces more delays in pursuit of Zone 16 bowls champions A recreational fisher landed a large fine after exceeding the bag limit for tailor following a Fishers Watch call to the hotline. The timely tip-off led to the apprehension of a man in possession of 67 tailor, nearly seven times the legal limit. The offender faced local court last week where he received $5500 in fines. Though fisheries officers spend many hours on patrol detecting and deterring illegal fishing, everyone has a role in protecting our fisheries resources. Report illegal fishing via the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or online https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/.../report-illegal-activity DPI Fisheries are using new techniques to map important estuarine habitats, such as seagrass, mangrove and salt marshes to try to understand their changes over time. These techniques include the use of drones, so if you see one flying around your local estuary, now you know. Drones are ideal as they are used to capture high-resolution imagery to validate and check mapping for accuracy. Drones are also being used to help map and monitor anthropogenic impacts, as these habitats support a range of fish and other marine organisms and contribute to healthy ecosystems. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3HP2KdH. Read more: Karen Appleby has vision for future of women's game at Football South Coast A reminder the Pirtek Fishing Challenge will be held over two days - April 23-24 - with nominated species for each state. If you haven't entered it is not too late, so don't delay. Register ASAP and remember that by just entering you go in the draw to win over $100,000 in prizes. For all info and entry details go to www.pirtekfishingchallenge.com.au To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/b42ef752-5d55-45a9-9c2d-809c0c76d49a.jpg/r0_148_999_712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg