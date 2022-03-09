news, latest-news,

Simon Scholtens came out of the LEGO closet in 2015. He's one of thousands of adult LEGO users around Australia constructing intricate, towering builds. "I loved LEGO as a kid, ever since I was 4 or 5. When I became a teenager, it got shoved away in a cupboard. In 2007 they started bringing out the adult collector sets, and I walked past one in Myer and just thought, you know what, I want that. It all just kicked off from there," Mr Scholtens said. Mr Scholtens met local LEGO legend Graham Draper by chance when Mr Draper came to one of his open houses. "He got wind that I was a closet LEGO fan. There's a few of us out there but we're coming out of the closet these days," Mr Scholtens said. Since then, the pair have become firm friends and founding members of GONGLUGS, Wollongong Lego Users Group. Together, they set up the annual Illawarra Brick Show, with Mr Scholtens' real esate business as the primary sponsor. The brick show raises funds for local kids' charities, and this year will feature over 220 table displays from LEGO builders around the country. Read more: Illawarra LEGO fan brings his travelling show to Batemans Bay to kick off state tour Mr Scholtens is displaying one of his own builds, a 1.5 metre display of a train passing through the Snowy Alps. "I'm madly building in my after hours time. I shudder to think how many bricks are in it," he said. The brick show, which runs this weekend at the Berkeley Sports Stadium, is set to be the biggest yet, Mr Draper said. "We've got a lot of first-time exhibitors bringing next level builds," he said. "I've got one guy who has never displayed. He spent two years in lockdown building a castle layout with a quarter of a million pieces. It's his passion but it's never seen the light of day." With LEGO masters travelling from all around Australia to show off their creations, it's a weekend not to be missed, Mr Draper said. From Lord of the Rings towers to majestic architecure, there's something for everyone. March 12-13, 9am-4:30pm, at Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley. More event information and ticket sales here. Read more: Nitro Circus to run as normal in Wollongong despite rain The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/b5dbf940-0591-41ed-bc67-f9edcb312706.jpg/r0_252_5472_3344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg