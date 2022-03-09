news, latest-news,

Torrential storms have ravaged Zone, club and social bowls for several weeks leading to the 2021 Zone Champion of Club Champion Fours to be rescheduled to next month to prioritise completing the Zone Triples. Round one of the Zone Grade 5-7 Triples was played on Warilla's indoor carpet last Saturday, with 16 teams to resume their pursuit for a Zone title on Sunday at headquarters Warilla. Nine clubs have a contender with three sides from Figtree Sports, plus two each from Warilla, Woonona, Bomaderry, Oak Flats and Kiama. Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipe dream for Dragons next generation Warilla's champion side of 2019 featuring Aldo DiMartino, Scott Kicks and Chris Cusack (skip) beat the Greg Wray-skipped Figtree side in round one and face Kiama's John Byrne, Cameron Baker and Peter Wallace (skip) in round two on Sunday morning (9.20am). Among the other first-round winners were Bomaderry's Adam Green, Chris Harrison and skip Steve Helson, who beat a Woonona rink skipped by Jayden Cooper 25-19 over 25 ends. Helson, reached the Zone 16 Open Pairs final in 2019 with Bomo clubmate Geoff Swan. ''I've been around a while and have been impressed by how eager to learn Adam and Chris are,'' Helson said. ''They've only been playing around three years but have a great attitude and are keen to improve. You can get a lot out of Zone events like this and so far so good. ''I think we can go pretty deep; we're certainly among the contenders.'' While teams in the Reserve Triples at least enjoyed one match on the indoor surface, the Over-60s Triples never had a hope of starting with the weather. With the lucrative Greg Thurling Fours at Figtree to take centre stage this Saturday - rain-permitting - both the Senior and Reserve Triples will resume on Sunday. Read more: Wollongong Wolves attacking triple threat will be a handful in NSW NPL: Jacob Timpano The rescheduling means the 2021 Zone Champion of Club Champion Fours, which is not a state event, has been put back to April 30-May 1 to free up March 19-20 for the two Zone Triples events. Provided there are no more washouts, the Reserve Triples semis and final are set down for Saturday week, March 19 at Warilla, with the Senior Triples quarter-finals and semis on the same day at Kiama and its final on Sunday, March 20. The event was called off in 2020 due to COVID and the 2021 championship is now running almost a year late, with the winners earning a spot at the State Championships in May. Dapto Citizens' Max Donovan, Rob Clayton and Buster Connell are back to defend their 2020 title and face Woonona's Clarry Cook, Brian Bott and Paul Robertson in round one. Among the contenders include Terry Boniface (Kiama), Jack Forbes (Woonona), Ray Smiles (Figtree), Paul Majkowycz (Warilla), Rod Busst (Towradgi) and Rick Malley (Windang). National stars will take on state representatives and some of the best club bowlers in Zone 16 in the prestigious Greg Thurling Open Fours at Figtree Sports on Saturday. The one-day tournament is the richest club event on the Illawarra calendar with a prize pool of $12,100 and honours former Figtree member Greg Thurling, a pioneer for bowls in the region. The capacity field of 48 teams are chasing the winner's purse of $3000, with $2000 for the runners-up and prize money up to 12th, along with $350 for the Big Bowl Drive and Last Man Standing. Read more: The Debate: Will St George Illawarra Dragons make the NRL top eight? Cancelled the past two years due to COVID, the latest threat is the extreme weather with over 300mm of rain on the greens in just day days earlier this week and the club's mens locker rooms flooded. Among the contenders for the title on Saturday will be Australia's greatest female bowler Karen Murphy, who will skip an all-ladies team from her home club Cabramatta, while Jackaroo Dawn Hayman skips a strong mixed team. Host club Figtree are heavily supporting the event with 13 teams and won't take a backward step against anyone. The format is fast and furious with four games of just eight ends before a top-four semi-finals of six ends and a six-end final. Dreadful weather has struck down the Illawarra District Champion of Club Champion Singles, following a washout for a second consecutive week. The annual tournament featured 10 club Singles winners for 2021 playing off for the District Champion Singles title. The first two rounds were played at Dapto Citizens before the semi-finals and final were washed out at Towradgi last week and again at Warilla on Tuesday. Read more: Karen Appleby has vision for future of women's game at Football South Coast The event was to be completed indoors at Warilla but was cancelled due to flooded roads and dangerous conditions. In the semi-finals, Wiseman Park's champion Julea Morgan is due to face Dapto Citizens' Kim Suckley, while Woonona's Vicki Bott will meet Windang's Janelle Jordan. Jordan had a forfeit win in her quarter-final, while Bott beat Towradgi's Julie Woods 25-14; Morgan beat Robyn Buhagair (Figtree) and Suckley overcame Warilla's Pam Willetts 25-21. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

