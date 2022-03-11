Under the Southern Stars, WIN Entertainment Centre, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Cheap Trick, Bush band, Angry Anderson, rock bands live

Remember the thrill of live music? The pounding drums, the screaming guitars, the roar of the crowd and singing along to your favourite songs... It's time to experience it all again with Under The Southern Stars bringing international artists back to Wollongong on Tuesday, March 22 at WIN Entertainment Centre. The festival features headline acts Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. Festival promoter, Andrew McManus said, "It has been a long time coming but the wait is finally over! "Under The Southern Stars will without a doubt rock audiences to the core and give them what they've all craved since March 2020. A lineup that features the bands and the music they love - both Australian and international artists up in front of them in the flesh and playing their hits, live." The bands are primed and ready to rock and they are the first international music acts to tour Australia in over two years! Artists on the lineup, and their crew, have been granted approval to enter Australia under strict COVID guidelines. Organisers are hoping for a case of third time lucky as they had to postpone the festival twice due to the pandemic. Andrew said, "We are now finally able to bring it home with confidence! We've jumped through every regulatory hoop imaginable, moved heaven and earth (literally) and fans all over the nation are brimming with anticipation of getting out and seeing their favourite bands again!" Rick Nielsen, lead guitarist of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Cheap Trick said, "It's wonderful to be heading back to Australia. We were last there in 2015 when we toured with Billy Idol and The Angels. That was the last time and the first time was back in 1979. "This is our fourth attempt at getting back to Australia, and besides four shows in Mexico, this will be our first international tour since the pandemic started." Cheap Trick has racked up over 5000 performances spanning four decades, has sold 20 million records worldwide and is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. With hit songs such as "The Flame", "If You Want My Love" and "Dream Police" and their 20th studio new album In Another World released last year, Cheap Trick will play an unmissable set at Under the Southern Stars. Rick said, "We are looking forward to working with bands like Stone Temple Pilots, who we know from many years ago, as well as Angry Anderson, it's going to be great." All tickets purchased before the festival was postponed are valid for the new show. Additional tickets are now on sale go to underthesouthernstars.com.au

Finally, it's time to rock - Under the Southern Stars

ROCK ROYALTY: Cheap Trick, one of the top rock n roll bands of all time, will perform at Under the Southern Stars in Wollongong on Tuesday, March 22. Photos: Supplied Get your tickets: Four international acts are part of the line-up including Stone Temple Pilots (pictured).

It's time to experience it all again with Under The Southern Stars bringing international artists back to Wollongong on Tuesday, March 22 at WIN Entertainment Centre. The festival features headline acts Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. Festival promoter, Andrew McManus said, "It has been a long time coming but the wait is finally over! "Under The Southern Stars will without a doubt rock audiences to the core and give them what they've all craved since March 2020. A lineup that features the bands and the music they love - both Australian and international artists up in front of them in the flesh and playing their hits, live."

The bands are primed and ready to rock and they are the first international music acts to tour Australia in over two years! Artists on the lineup, and their crew, have been granted approval to enter Australia under strict COVID guidelines. Organisers are hoping for a case of third time lucky as they had to postpone the festival twice due to the pandemic. Andrew said, "We are now finally able to bring it home with confidence! We've jumped through every regulatory hoop imaginable, moved heaven and earth (literally) and fans all over the nation are brimming with anticipation of getting out and seeing their favourite bands again!"

Rick Nielsen, lead guitarist of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Cheap Trick said, "It's wonderful to be heading back to Australia. We were last there in 2015 when we toured with Billy Idol and The Angels. That was the last time and the first time was back in 1979. "This is our fourth attempt at getting back to Australia, and besides four shows in Mexico, this will be our first international tour since the pandemic started."

Cheap Trick has racked up over 5000 performances spanning four decades, has sold 20 million records worldwide and is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. With hit songs such as "The Flame", "If You Want My Love" and "Dream Police" and their 20th studio new album In Another World released last year, Cheap Trick will play an unmissable set at Under the Southern Stars. Rick said, "We are looking forward to working with bands like Stone Temple Pilots, who we know from many years ago, as well as Angry Anderson, it's going to be great." All tickets purchased before the festival was postponed are valid for the new show. Additional tickets are now on sale go to underthesouthernstars.com.au

