St George Illawarra winger Madison Bartlett will miss just one NRLW game for biting a Parramatta player and being sent straight to the judiciary. Bartlett fronted the NRL judiciary via video link on Tuesday night and was represented by her father, after pleading guilty to biting Sereana Naitokatoka's bicep while being held on the ground. Inside the hearing, the NRL pushed for a ban of up to three matches which would have ended Bartlett's regular season. Read more: Woods vows to deliver as Griffin names St George Illawarra squad But she was able to successfully argue it was merely an involuntary reaction, with the three-man panel agreeing to just a one-game ban. It means she will miss Sunday's crunch clash with the unbeaten three-time defending premiers Brisbane, but can return to play Newcastle the following week. It comes after no on-field complaint was made by Naitokatoka at the time of the incident, before it was picked up by the match review committee. Read more: The Debate: Will St George Illawarra Dragons make the NRL top eight? Naitokatoka was also charged with dangerous contact in the same tackle, for contact with Bartlett's head and neck. Dragons backrower Kody House will also miss the Brisbane clash after accepting an early guilty plea for a shoulder charge, also involving Naitokatoka. AAP The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/30cbdd1d-f4a8-49ea-8c19-4a8799b669a3.jpg/r0_24_6000_3414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg