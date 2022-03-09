news, latest-news,

Police have again urged anyone with information on the suspicious death of a Lake Illawarra man last August to come forward. The body of Matthew Davis, 31, was found in his Thomas Street home on the night of August 23 last year. Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District established Strike Force Sienna to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, with the assistance of the state's Homicide Squad. Read more: 'Only speeding a little bit': Driver's response moments after crash with teen rider Last year police revealed Mr Davis had sustained significant injuries before he died. Detectives are appealing to anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious in Thomas Street and the surrounding area on the night of Monday, August 23 to come forward. Anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Investigations into Mr Davis' death continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/a922b5d8-e992-4305-aa21-9f3971924a0d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg