I write to express a comment regarding the story in the Illawarra Mercury of the potential nuclear submarine base being located at Port Kembla. In my opinion I see major benefits to the region called Illawarra should Port Kembla be selected as the home of the East Coast Submarine Base. Winning this opportunity will drive major business uplift, improve road infrastructure and increase the interest of federal and state governments to situate various aligned businesses and bureaucracy departments in the area. Importantly though, if I can argue against the doomsayers who suggest having a nuclear fuel operation at Port Kembla will cause warring opposition to "target" Port Kembla. If they were more strategic in thinking they would realise the "target" is or would be the Port Kembla BlueScope steelworks and likely already on the radar as an instrument to manufacture steel for the purpose of building war products such as ships, field weapons and others too many to mention here. So, for me let's think about the opportunity for growth of the Illawarra in jobs and improved living conditions for our youth and region's future. Here's to a Greater Wollongong and the Illawarra. Cr. John Dorahy, Wollongong How dare individuals with their own agendas state that "the whole of Wollongong and Port Kembla is against this" when they haven't even canvassed opinion. I grew up in Scotland right near the nuclear submarine base, I tell you what, I could not have been safer! There were more police, security forces and armed forces in our town then you could shake a hairy stick at and crime was extremely low compared to other towns. As for being a target, do they not realise that the whole purpose of nuclear arms, including submarines, is a "deterrent"? To not have any nuclear weapons puts you more at risk. So please, whether you are Labor, Liberal or Green, think not what YOU feel, please talk to the community before you endanger what could be a massive opportunity for this area, for jobs, for housing, for us to have a real footprint in the defence of Australia. Some of the anti-submarine base comments are out of touch, immature, ill informed and frankly an affront to adult reasoning. Patrick O'Callaghan, Fernhill Dutton just cannot help himself. Every bad idea or dodgy contract resurfaces whenever he has power. A nuclear base further damaging Jervis Bay was another mooted "option" that would destroy the marine sanctuaries, tourism and our peace of mind forever. Just keep saying NO until nuclear power becomes obsolete (which it is already). Jane Salmon, Killara

