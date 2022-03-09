news, latest-news,

Kangaroo Valley may be isolated for "several days" after multiple landslips at Cambewarra Mountain, leaving residents without power and access to their homes. NSW State Emergency Service confirmed Transport for NSW's priority is to clear the landslips as soon as possible, which may take days before roads in and out of Kangaroo Valley are reopened. Extreme weather caused the initial landslip at Moss Vale Road on Monday. Read more: '450,000 litres of water': Why Mount Ousley had to be shut down all day The road stretching from Cambewarra to Fitzroy Falls is closed to all traffic, with Kangaroo Valley Road and Jamberoo Mountain also closed. Longtime Kangaroo Valley resident Rob Small has been living in Sydney for the past two years while his home that was lost to the Black Summer bushfires is being rebuilt. The torrential downpour has slowed the rebuild, and Rob anxiously awaits to assess the damage when he is able to regain access to his Kangaroo Valley home. "I was down there last weekend and my entire access road had been washed down the hill," he said. "There's always a fear after fires that trees that died, but didn't fall down, are now destabilised because of the wet soil. "I don't know if there are trees down or further damage to roads until I get down there myself. I have seen storms before but nothing quite like this." Natalie Harker, treasurer of the Kangaroo Valley Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, said the wild weather has left many without power and internet, with providers unable to access the village to mend the issue. "For two weeks we've had continuous power outages, the entire NBN network is down across Kangaroo Valley," she said. "Telstra and Optus are not able to get here to fix the internet. There are a lot of people at the local Thai restaurant which has kindly opened their doors for people to use their Wi-Fi." NSW SES deputy incident control officer Jeff Butler said crews are working to move critical resources to residents by Wednesday afternoon. "The isolation and supply for Kangaroo Valley is very high on our list of priorities," he said. "We're working with stores within Kangaroo Valley to get an indication of what resources are needed. Then we'll look at trying to get some essential services and resources, like bread, milk and medications, moved there later today." Mr Butler assured the local store will remain stocked with resources. Natalie said the community are "constantly checking up on one another" and added "the sooner we can get the roads fixed, the better everyone will be". Meantime, Rob called for more action on climate change mitigation to prevent further disaster from hitting the area. "We need investment in mitigation programs before bushfires or floods happen again, and the infrastructure you need to deal with that, which would encompass roads and the drainage of roads," he said. "It's disappointing that there isn't isn't a vision that is caring for our planet." The multiple landslips have caused significant road damages in and out of Kangaroo Valley. At this stage, the cost of the repairs and when access will be restored is unknown. Transport for NSW has been contacted for further details. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/ca336a03-a41f-4341-8c52-21340a895756.jpg/r5_64_2042_1215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg